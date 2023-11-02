How to watch BravoCon 2023: stream the panels online

Bravolebrities and fans alike are descending upon Las Vegas for BravoCon 2023 November 3-5. If you can't make it to Caesars Palace for the festivities (the event sold out in minutes, so you're not alone) you'll have a chance to watch some of the panels from home.

All of the big names from across the various Bravo franchises will be in attendance at BravoCon 2023, with panels lined up for individual shows (Vanderpump Rules, anyone?) to fun groups of cast members from different shows brought together for exclusive panels. Andy Cohen will be on hand to record five episodes of BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen.

The timing of the event couldn't be more perfect, with several shows currently airing and more to come, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, The Real Housewives of Miami season 6, Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, Winter House season 3, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 and the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Read on to find out how to stream BravoCon 2023 panels from home on Peacock.

How to watch BravoCon 2023

Select panels and events from BravoCon 2023 will be available to watch on Peacock. There will be a special BravoCon Hub on the streaming platform with all of the content from the event.

While the event runs Nov. 3-5, new content from the event will be rolled out beginning Nov. 3 all the way through Nov. 10.

You'll need a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch the BravoCon 2023 panels. Peacock Premium is $5.99/month and gives you access to all of Peacock's shows and its vast library. It also has ads. Peacock Premium Plus is $11.99/month provides the same access to the platforms shows and library and is largely ad-free save for live sporting events and a few other exceptions. With Peacock Premium Plus, viewers can also access their local NBC network live.

Peacock is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV devices, as well as through games consoles, including PlayStation, and personal computers.

Which panels will be available to watch on Peacock?

Throughout the weekend, panels and interviews from the Bravoverse Live Stage will be available to stream on Peacock. Keep in mind there are over 150 Bravolebrities attending the event so you never know who might show up or drop in for a chat. You can view the full BravoCon 2023 event schedule here.

Some of the top billed panels include Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. These will be available to stream shortly after they take place at the event.

The Bravolebrity Shop-Off will also be available to stream on the hub. Here's what you can expect from the exclusive shopping event: "A one-stop shop featuring some of Bravo's top business mavens pitching their most beloved products. During the Shop-Off, viewers at home will have the chance to purchase the products featured via a QR code that will be displayed on screen."

All five episodes of BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen will debut on Bravo on Sunday, Nov. 5, and then they will be available on Peacock Monday, Nov. 6.

In the days following the event, several cast panels will be available to stream. We'll keep you posted when new panels are available, but the ones you can expect to see include the following, with more to be announced:

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

Summer House

Below Deck

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Southern Charm

What else to know about BravoCon 2023

This is the first time BravoCon will take place in Las Vegas. In this case, though, what happens in Vegas isn't going to stay in Vegas. With over 60 live events and 150 members of the Bravo family in attendance from nearly every show on the network, anything can happen.

Fans can expect fun cast reunions, big announcements about new and returning shows, special footage and (possibly) trailers for upcoming seasons of new shows.