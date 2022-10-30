How to watch Love Island Australia 2022 online from anywhere: stream the reality show

Another season of Love Island Australia is about to kick off, with 30 new singletons getting ready to duke it out in the hopes of finding that special someone.

Love Island Australia 2022 opens on Monday, October 31, which means Halloween isn't the only reason that people will be in high "spirits" on that day. For the first time since the Australian spin-off began, this fourth series will return the action to Majorca, which also fixes season's 3 issue of Love Island not actually taking place on an island.

You don't have to be based in Australia to watch Love Island Australia though, because the popular TV show is going to be available to watch around the world — though in some places it might cost you, if you want to follow along as it happens instead of playing catch-up.

To help you keep up to date with all the comings and goings in Love Island Australia, here's how you can watch it from around the world.

How to watch Love Island Australia in Australia

In Australia, Love Island will stream on 9Now (opens in new tab), the free (but ad-enabled) catch-up service. You can also use the service to catch up on previous seasons of the show, as well as the US and UK equivalents.

How to watch Love Island Australia anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Love Island Australia, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch Love Island Australia in the US

The US availability of Love Island Australia hasn't been announced yet, but we have a very likely guess: it'll probably stream on Hulu.

We say that because every previous season of the show has aired on the platform, and we've no reason to believe that season 4 won't. Saying that, we haven't heard anything for sure yet, so it's worth holding your horses on paying for a subscription unless we find out.

Well, that's unless you want to catch up on the first three seasons of the dating spin-off, which are on Hulu now. It's $7.99 per month if you don't mind ads and $14.99 if you want to get rid of them (there's also an annual plan for the former at $79.99). There's also the Disney Bundle which offers ad-enabled Hulu as well as Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99, which may be the best deal for many.

Using a VPN, you'll be able to watch videos on 9Now's website, as well as live TV, letting you catch Love Island Australia as it airs.

How to watch Love Island Australia in the UK

Love Island Australia will likely be available to watch and stream via ITV, because that's exactly what happened for the past two seasons.

Like in the US, nothing official has been announced so far, but we'd stick to precedent for this one.

If that's not enough, the above option is a good back-up.

Love Island Australia 2022 FAQs

When does Love Island Australia stream? If you're watching Love Island Australia on live TV, you'll be able to watch it straight away. The show kicks off on October 31. In some countries, streaming services might get the show a little later, but so far, we haven't been told when.