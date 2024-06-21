How to watch the 2024 F1 races on ESPN Plus

As the latest F1 2024 fixture come screeching around the corner, it’s time to get ready for another thrilling chapter of the drama from the track. June is no different with the arrival of the Spanish Grand Prix which kicks off this week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

With a rich century-old history, the Spanish Grand Prix is one of the key staples of the F1 schedule every year sandwiched between the recently finished Canadian Grand Prix and the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

When it comes to current F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton holds the record (shared with the legendary Michael Schumacher) at this specific European Grand Prix with six wins. Will he be able to make history with a seventh win this season?

So, how do you find out the answer to this and stay in the loop with the most exciting drama in the world? If you live in the US it's very easy thanks to ESPN Plus, the sports streaming service owned by Disney, and we'll help you figure out everything you need to know about this method.

F1 2024 races on ESPN Plus

When it comes to where to watch all your F1 needs, you have several options. There are a few ways to watch the matches on the ESPN cable channel:

First up you have Fubo which allows you to watch all the action on the track thanks to its access to ESPN channels among over 100 other channels. The only issue worth flagging is its monthly price starts from a minimum of $74.99 with its basic Pro plan with prices reaching nearly $100 for the top tier. Check out the full breakdown of Fubo’s prices and channels in our handy guide of this streaming service .

YouTube TV is another way to get access to your racing requirements with its variety of channels and coming in at the fixed price of $72.99 per month. Have a browse of its plans, price and add-ons to see if this would be the best fit for you here. On the other end of the price spectrum, you’ve got ESPN+ which allows you to get all your F1 fixtures from the very affordable price of $10.99 a month. Discover if this is the best deal for you with a breakdown of everything you need to know about this streaming service here.

Which brings us to the main feature: F1 2024 races on ESPN Plus. This streamer shows most of the races on its standard plan, which costs $10.99 per month.

How to watch F1 2024 races on ESPN Plus

So, if you like the sound of ESPN Plus F1 offering then keep reading to find out how to watch all the racing content on this streaming service...

First things first, ensure you find or download the ESPN Plus app on your chosen device, this can be on your TV, laptop or phone - wherever you prefer watching your F1 fix. An alternative way is to simply type head to ESPN Plus' website and enter your email address that you’ll be watching F1 with to create your account and, hey presto, you’ve got yourself an account! You can also have a look at ESPN Plus' policy regarding free trials here.

One final way to sign up is via the Disney Bundle on either of its Trio options; these start at $14.99 monthly and bundle ESPN Plus with Disney Plus and Hulu.

It's worth mentioning if you’re wanting to commit long term and save money, ESPN Plus' annual subscription offers a saving worth two months' fees. Definitely worth considering if you want to get your fix all the live sports and sporting series that ESPN Plus offers.

So, that’s your simple guide on how to enjoy all the drama on and off the track for your F1 races on ESPN Plus this year!