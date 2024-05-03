How to watch the 2024 Italian Open online or on TV: stream the tennis tournament

The next ATP Masters 1000 event begins on Monday, May 6; this is the Italian Open, or the Internazionali d'Italia, which will run all the way until Sunday, May 19.

The Italian Open is the biggest tennis tournament until the 2024 French Open begins on Monday, May 27, and lots of the world's biggest tennis stars will be using it as a warm-up for that Grand Slam tournament.

Gracing the clay courts of the Foro Italico in Rome will be many of the world's most talent tennis players including defending men's and women's singles champions Daniil Medvedev and Elena Rybakina as well as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

As it's not one of the tennis Grand Slams, the 2024 Italian Open can sometimes be a little tricky to watch from around the world. But with this guide we'll help you figure out how to catch it.

How to watch the 2024 Italian Open in the US

In the US, the official broadcaster for the 2024 Italian Open (and all ATP Masters 1000 tournaments) is the Tennis Channel, a cable channel for the popular raquet sport.

Coverage of the tennis begins at roughly 5 am ET/2 am PT each morning, and runs until the matches finish each day, with gaps in coverage filled in highlights and analysis of the event.

Don't have access to the Tennis Channel? Your best bet would be to sign up for a live TV streaming service, and stream it over the web that way.

The Tennis Channel is offered on Sling TV, as long as you have the $11-per-month Sports Extra add-on, Fubo on any tier or DirecTV on its $84.99-per-month Choice plan (or higher).

How to watch the 2024 Italian Open in the UK

To watch the 2024 Italian Open in the UK, you'll need to sign up for Sky Sports, as it's showing wall-to-wall coverage of the event on its various channels and app.

Coverage begins at roughly 10 am every morning on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Sports app too. You can find the full schedule here as Main Event sometimes begins late or misses a day.

Sky Sports is an add-on package to Sky TV, the price of which fluctuates depending on whether you sign up for a monthly or 18-month package, and what Sky deals are on at the time. You're roughly looking at paying between £40 and £50 per month for Sky TV plus Sky Sports.

How to watch the 2024 Italian Open in Australia

To watch the Italian Open in Australia, you'll need to sign up for beIN Sports, as the broadcaster is set to air coverage of the tennis.

A subscription for beIN Sports costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, and there's a week-long free trial before you start paying.

How to watch the 2024 Italian Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Italian Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!