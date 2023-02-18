How to watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 live: where to find the award live stream online

The BAFTA Awards are one of the big movie events that preceed the Oscars, with many of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' picks of the best films being very similar to the Academy Awards' a month later.

With that in mind, you might want to tune in to the BAFTAs, so you know which of the big movies of 2022 are getting lots of love from the awards bodies, and just so you can appreciate more accolades going to your favorite flicks from the year.

This guide will help you work out where to watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 in your country, so you can tune in using the power of your internet (or live TV) to catch the award live stream.

You won't be able to live stream the entirety of the BAFTAs, as only the last few categories will be shown via the live streams, but those are the big ones. You can check out our BAFTA Film Awards guide for more information.

How to watch the BAFTA Awards in the UK

In the UK, the BAFTA Award Ceremony stream begins at 7 pm, and will last for two hours — most of the ceremony isn't being shown live, but the big awards at the end are.

You can watch the BAFTA Ceremony on BBC One, as the nation's primary broadcaster will be showing it. You can watch online via iPlayer if you don't have access to a TV, because the BBC's streaming service lets you watch live TV.

How to watch the BAFTA Awards online from anywhere

If you're keen to watch the BAFTAs but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like the Super Bowl and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch the BAFTA Awards in the US

In the US, the BAFTA Awards ceremony is being simulcast via Brit-centric streaming service Britbox. The awards begin at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

While Britbox usually costs $7.99 per month, a limited-time offer lets you pay just $1.99 for your first two months, which is a great way to stream the BAFTA Awards for a low amount of money. This deal ends on February 21, and is only open to new or returning subscribers.

(opens in new tab) Britbox: $1.99 for your first two months (opens in new tab)

If you're not currently a Britbox subscriber, you can sign up for the service and get your bill reduced by $6 for your first two months, letting you stream all the British comedies, dramas and movies for a low price. The BAFTAs are included, of course.

How to watch the BAFTA Awards in Australia

As in the US, Australians can live stream the BAFTA Award Ceremony using Britbox, which has streaming rights in eight countries for the awards, though it'll also be showing on BBC Australia.

Britbox costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 if you want to buy a full year's subscription, though you could take advantage of the 7-day free trial to watch the BAFTAs if you haven't used it already.

The awards begin at 6 am ACT on Monday morning, so you better buy some fresh coffee alongside your Britbox subscription if you want to watch the show.

What you need to know about the BAFTA Awards

Where do the BAFTAs take place? The BAFTA Awards ceremony takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The Royal Albert Hall is a 5,700-seater concert hall which was opened in 1871, and it's also where the BBC Proms take place.

Who is hosting the BAFTA Awards? The host for the BAFTA Awards presentation will be Richard E. Grant, a British actor famous for Withnail & I, Gosford Park and Spice World. BAFTA Studio, a behind-the-scenes arm of the presentation, will be hosted by Alison Hammond. Hammond is a British presenter who you'll best recognize from This Morning on ITV.

Which films have been nominated? There are plenty of BAFTA categories, and you can find a full list of categories and nominees in our guide here. Only four catagories will be presented in the live stream though: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film. Here are the nominees for those:

Best Film

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Director