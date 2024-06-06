How to watch US Open 2024 online or on TV: stream the golf tournament from anywhere

The US Open 2024 is just about ready to tee off, and we've got all the information that you need to know in order to watch golf's third major of the season.

Taking place from June 13-16, the 124th US Open will once again see the world's best golfers compete not only with each other, but with gruelling course conditions designed to make things as difficult as possible. After the 2023 tournament was played at the Los Angeles Country Club for the first time in US Open history, the 2024 tournament is going to return to an old favorite and home to some memorable moments: Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

To make sure you don't miss any of the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch US Open 2024.

How to watch US Open 2024 in the US

NBCUniversal channels and platforms are going to be handling all of the coverage of the US Open tournament this year, from some pre-tournament coverage live from Pinehurst to the final hole on Sunday. That pre-tournament coverage is going to be available on the Golf Channel, while tournament action will air on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

NBC is going to have the majority of the coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As long as you have a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) you can watch all of the main coverage the channel provides. Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can also stream live NBC coverage of the tournament.

Covering most of the first round and morning coverage of the third and fourth round is USA Network, a cable channel that is also available through most traditional pay-TV providers as well as live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

In addition, as mentioned, if you are signed up for Peacock Premium Plus you can get live access to NBC’s coverage of the US Open, but Peacock is also going to have its own coverage for all subscribers. That includes evening coverage of the first round, morning and late evening for the second round, and featured groups US Open All Access every day of the tournament. Right now Peacock has a deal that lets you sign up for a year for just $20, down $40 from its usual $60 per year.

Featured group coverage for all four rounds will also be available through usopen.com and the USGA app.

How to watch US Open 2024 in the UK

UK golf fans wanting to watch the US Open will need to have Sky Sports to do so, as the network is airing the tournament exclusively on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

To watch the tournament, you need to be a Sky TV subscriber with the Sky Sports bundle, which together costs you roughly £40 to £50 per month depending on your contract length and any Sky TV deals running at the time.

Visit Sky TV for a look at the broadcast schedule for the US Open.

How to watch US Open 2024 from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the US Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

US Open 2024 schedule

Here is a look at the US broadcast schedule for the US Open 2024:

Monday, June 10

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 5-7 pm ET/2-4 pm PT, Golf Channel

World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT, Golf Channel

Tuesday, June 11

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 9 am-5 pm ET/6 am-2 pm PT, Golf Channel

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT, Golf Channel

Wednesday, June 12

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 9 am-5 pm ET/6 am-2 pm PT, Golf Channel

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT, Golf Channel

Thursday, June 13

First round, 6:30 am-5 pm ET/3:30 am-2 pm PT, USA Network

US Open All Access, 7:30 am-5 pm ET/4:30 am-2 pm PT, Peacock

First round, 5-8 pm ET/2-5 pm PT, Peacock

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 pm ET/5-7 pm PT, Golf Channel

Featured Groups, TBA, Peacock/usopen.com/USGA app

Friday, June 14

Second round, 6:30 am-1 pm ET/3:30-10am PT, Peacock

US Open All Access, 7:30 am-5 pm ET/4:30 am-2 pm PT, Peacock

Second round, 1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, NBC

Second round, 7-8 pm ET/4-5 pm PT, Peacock

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 pm ET/5-7 pm PT, Golf Channel

Featured Groups, TBA, Peacock/usopen.com/USGA app

Saturday, June 15

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, Golf Channel

Third round, 10 am-noon ET/7-9 am PT, USA Network

US Open All Access, 10 am-noon ET/7-9 am PT, Peacock

Third round, noon-8 pm ET/9 am-5 pm PT, NBC

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 pm ET/5-7 pm PT, Golf Channel

Featured Groups, TBA, Peacock/usopen.com/USGA app

Sunday, June 16

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, Golf Channel

Final round, 9 am-noon ET/6-9 am PT, USA Network

US Open All Access, 9 am-noon ET/6-9 am PT, Peacock

Third round, noon-7 pm ET/9 am-4 pm PT, NBC

Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT, Golf Channel

Featured Groups, TBA, Peacock/usopen.com/USGA app

US Open 2024 field

Sahith Theegala (Image credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Many of the best players in the world are going to compete in the US Open. Here is a look at some of the big names set to tee it up this year:

Ludvig Åberg

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Cam Davis

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Fianu

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Tyrrell Hatton

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Tom Kim

Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

For a full list of the players participating in the US Open, visit usopen.com .

US Open 2024 tee times

Tee times have not been announced yet for the US Open 2024. We'll add them here when they are available.