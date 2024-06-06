How to watch US Open 2024 online or on TV: stream the golf tournament from anywhere
Golf fans can stream the US Open 2024 from June 13-16.
The US Open 2024 is just about ready to tee off, and we've got all the information that you need to know in order to watch golf's third major of the season.
US: NBC | USA Network (live TV streaming services) | Peacock
UK: Sky TV
Watch abroad with a VPN
Taking place from June 13-16, the 124th US Open will once again see the world's best golfers compete not only with each other, but with gruelling course conditions designed to make things as difficult as possible. After the 2023 tournament was played at the Los Angeles Country Club for the first time in US Open history, the 2024 tournament is going to return to an old favorite and home to some memorable moments: Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.
To make sure you don't miss any of the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch US Open 2024.
How to watch US Open 2024 in the US
NBCUniversal channels and platforms are going to be handling all of the coverage of the US Open tournament this year, from some pre-tournament coverage live from Pinehurst to the final hole on Sunday. That pre-tournament coverage is going to be available on the Golf Channel, while tournament action will air on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.
NBC is going to have the majority of the coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As long as you have a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) you can watch all of the main coverage the channel provides. Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can also stream live NBC coverage of the tournament.
Covering most of the first round and morning coverage of the third and fourth round is USA Network, a cable channel that is also available through most traditional pay-TV providers as well as live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
In addition, as mentioned, if you are signed up for Peacock Premium Plus you can get live access to NBC’s coverage of the US Open, but Peacock is also going to have its own coverage for all subscribers. That includes evening coverage of the first round, morning and late evening for the second round, and featured groups US Open All Access every day of the tournament. Right now Peacock has a deal that lets you sign up for a year for just $20, down $40 from its usual $60 per year.
Featured group coverage for all four rounds will also be available through usopen.com and the USGA app.
How to watch US Open 2024 in the UK
UK golf fans wanting to watch the US Open will need to have Sky Sports to do so, as the network is airing the tournament exclusively on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.
To watch the tournament, you need to be a Sky TV subscriber with the Sky Sports bundle, which together costs you roughly £40 to £50 per month depending on your contract length and any Sky TV deals running at the time.
Visit Sky TV for a look at the broadcast schedule for the US Open.
How to watch US Open 2024 from anywhere
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the US Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
US Open 2024 schedule
Here is a look at the US broadcast schedule for the US Open 2024:
Monday, June 10
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 5-7 pm ET/2-4 pm PT, Golf Channel
- World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT, Golf Channel
Tuesday, June 11
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 9 am-5 pm ET/6 am-2 pm PT, Golf Channel
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT, Golf Channel
Wednesday, June 12
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 9 am-5 pm ET/6 am-2 pm PT, Golf Channel
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT, Golf Channel
Thursday, June 13
- First round, 6:30 am-5 pm ET/3:30 am-2 pm PT, USA Network
- US Open All Access, 7:30 am-5 pm ET/4:30 am-2 pm PT, Peacock
- First round, 5-8 pm ET/2-5 pm PT, Peacock
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 pm ET/5-7 pm PT, Golf Channel
- Featured Groups, TBA, Peacock/usopen.com/USGA app
Friday, June 14
- Second round, 6:30 am-1 pm ET/3:30-10am PT, Peacock
- US Open All Access, 7:30 am-5 pm ET/4:30 am-2 pm PT, Peacock
- Second round, 1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, NBC
- Second round, 7-8 pm ET/4-5 pm PT, Peacock
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 pm ET/5-7 pm PT, Golf Channel
- Featured Groups, TBA, Peacock/usopen.com/USGA app
Saturday, June 15
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, Golf Channel
- Third round, 10 am-noon ET/7-9 am PT, USA Network
- US Open All Access, 10 am-noon ET/7-9 am PT, Peacock
- Third round, noon-8 pm ET/9 am-5 pm PT, NBC
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 pm ET/5-7 pm PT, Golf Channel
- Featured Groups, TBA, Peacock/usopen.com/USGA app
Sunday, June 16
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, Golf Channel
- Final round, 9 am-noon ET/6-9 am PT, USA Network
- US Open All Access, 9 am-noon ET/6-9 am PT, Peacock
- Third round, noon-7 pm ET/9 am-4 pm PT, NBC
- Golf Central: Live from the US Open, 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT, Golf Channel
- Featured Groups, TBA, Peacock/usopen.com/USGA app
US Open 2024 field
Many of the best players in the world are going to compete in the US Open. Here is a look at some of the big names set to tee it up this year:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Cam Davis
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tony Fianu
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Tom Kim
- Brooks Koepka
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jordan Spieth
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
For a full list of the players participating in the US Open, visit usopen.com.
US Open 2024 tee times
Tee times have not been announced yet for the US Open 2024. We'll add them here when they are available.
