Get a year of Peacock for just $20 ahead of a busy summer of streaming

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has a busy summer ahead of it, with some exciting new originals planned for the coming months, and now there's a great streaming deal so you can catch them for cheap.

To celebrate its exciting calendar, Peacock is offering a limited-time deal that nets you a year's subscription for just $19.99 — yep, less than $20. For some context services like Max and Netflix cost that same amount for a single month of their highest tiers.

This deal is on an annual subscription to Peacock Premium, which is the ad-supported and no-download tier, that normally costs $49.99 per year. There's no deal on Peacock Premium Plus, the $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year tier that lets you download content and doesn't have adverts. The deal is open to returning subscribers but not existing ones.

To sign up for this Peacock deal, you need to head to the Peacock website and use the code SUMMEROFPEACOCK — or, alternatively, you can head to this link and sign up, which takes you straight to the checkout.

This deal ends on Monday, June 12, but if you wait until then to sign up you'll miss out on some of the sports events that occur before then, including the Indy 500 or the start of the French Open, both on Sunday, May 28.

Peacock Premium annual plan: $49.99 $19.99

You can get a year of Peacock's lower tier for 60% off, saving you plenty of cash before you revert to the full price next year. This tier doesn't allow downloads and has ads, unlike Premium Plus, but it's cheaper as a result.

Offer expires Monday, June 12

Peacock's busy summer

This Peacock deal is to set up a busy summer of new exclusives, all of which you'll be able to watch using the deal.

Two anticipated titles come very soon: Shooting Stars is a LeBron James biopic releasing on Friday, June 2, and Based on a True Story is a true crime comedy thriller series coming on Thursday, June 8.

Looking further into the TV future there's the anticipated adaptation of action comedy video game series Twisted Metal arriving on Thursday, July 27, a John Wick show due in September, and a Love Island spin-off expected at some point in the fall. In the world of movies, there's one from the Please Don't Destroy comedy trio (of SNL fame) due on Friday, November 17, Community: The Movie, which is expected before the end of the year, and a remake of The Killer, which has been announced.

And that's not to mention shows coming in 2024 that your subscription will still be active for, anticipated releases that we don't currently have a release date for, all the classic content already on the service and those hidden gems which might pop up over the next year.

Plus there are sports, with Peacock airing live streams of many sports that NBCUniversal has rights to, which includes the IndyCar Series 2023, Rugby World Cup and the Premier League

So your $20 on Peacock certainly won't be wasted, whether you're into comedy,, drama, movies, TV, sports or documentaries.