How to watch the Indy 500 online: live stream the big race around the world

One of the biggest racing events of the year is here, with the Indy 500 (more formally, the Indianapolis 500) taking place on Sunday, May 28. This is the most popular event in the IndyCar Series 2023, drawing eyes from around the world.

Participating in the Indy 500 are IndyCar Series regulars but also one-off racers who only compete in this biggest of races.

The Indy 500 is one of the Triple Crown of Motorsports, and it's not the only one taking place on May 28. The Monaco Grand Prix airs earlier in the day, check out how to watch the F1 2023 to catch that race as well.

If you're a big racing fan, or just want to see what all the fuss is about, here's how to watch the Indy 500 wherever you are, including details on the multiple events as part of its calendar and when the race starts.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the US

NBC has the broadcasting rights to the Indy 500 in the US. Coverage on the channel begins at 11 am ET/8 am PT, ahead of the race's start at 12:45 pm ET/9:45 am PT, and continues until 4 pm ET/1 pm PT.

If you don't have NBC already, these live TV streaming services offer it: Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

You can also watch the race on NBC's streaming service, Peacock, with coverage beginning two hours earlier than on the main channel. Peacock costs just $4.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $9.99 to drop the ads.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the UK

There are two ways you can watch the Indy 500 in the UK. First, it's playing on the Sky Sports F1 channel, which requires Sky TV with the Sky Sports package. In total this costs £46 per month but there's currently a deal that gets you it all for £20 for your first month, and you can find it here.

You can also use Now TV to get a Sky Sports bundle and that costs £34.99, which you can find here.

How to watch the Indy 500 elsewhere

The IndyCar website offers a list of ways to watch in different countries around the world, which you can find here. Dazn is also showing it in many places around the world.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Indy 500, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like the Indy 500 or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Indy 500 schedule

While the Indy 500 race is on Sunday, May 28, there are several days worth of events in the build-up: