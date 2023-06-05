LA Fire & Rescue: release date, trailer and everything we know about the docuseries

The TV procedural genre, depicting the stories of the police and emergency service workers, is headlined by Dick Wolf and his shows (from Law & Order: SVU to Chicago Fire), but his latest project puts the cameras on the real-life heroes that do the work.

LA Fire & Rescue is a docuseries set to air on NBC this summer. The show is said to offer "unprecedented access" to the work of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, making it a very intriguing viewing option during the summer TV schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about LA Fire & Rescue.

LA Fire & Rescue has its premiere on Wednesday, June 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. Even in the summer, Dick Wolf shows own Wednesdays on NBC, as LA Fire & Rescue takes over what during the fall and winter seasons is known as Chicago Wednesdays for the network.

After each episode airs, it'll be available to stream on-demand through Peacock.

LA Fire & Rescue premise

Here is the official synopsis for LA Fire & Rescue from NBC:

"Responsible for protecting the lives and property of 4 million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD's 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States. From helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOS, to fireboats, hazmat units and California's raging wildfires, the department does it all.

"The series documents actual calls and drama while giving a face to the passionate firefighters who risk their lives in the name of service. These real-life heroes and their captivating stories are told alongside the unpredictable dangers they face on the front lines of life and death."

LA Fire & Rescue trailer

LA Fire & Rescue is going to take viewers right into the emergencies that these firefighters and emergency responders deal with on a daily basis, as shown in a gripping trailer that you can watch below:

LA Fire & Rescue cast

Seven Los Angeles fire stations, an air operations unit and pair of lifeguards are going to be the primary subjects of the docuseries. Here is the full list of names that NBC has provided of those who appear on the show:

Station 8 (West Hollywood)

Captain Mike Carolan

Captain Roy Ortiz

Dave Castellanos

Station 16 (Watts)

Captain Dan Olivas

Jeff Olivas

Tony Huynh

Paco Lomeli

Erik Gunn

Station 37 (Palmdale)

Captain Stan Maloof

Captain Eric Tumbarello

Station 41 (Compton)

Captain Scott Woods

Erin Scuoler

Alex Castorena

Station 101 (Claremont)

Siene Freeman

Station 125 (Calabasas)

Captain Sheila Kelliher

Station 127 (Inglewood)

Captain Chris Davis

Captain Kevin Grayson

Air Operations

Captain Johnny Gray III

Captain Dave Baumann

Lifeguards

Captain John Zimpelman

Captain Kyle Powers

How to watch LA Fire & Rescue

LA Fire & Rescue airs live on NBC, which is available to everyone who has a traditional pay-TV cable subscription or an old-school TV antenna to receive local signals. If you are making the switch to a live TV streaming service, NBC is also available through FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you're cutting the cord but still want to watch the latest NBC shows, Peacock is the streaming service you’re going to want to sign up for, as all the latest episodes of LA Fire & Rescue (and other NBC programming) debut on Peacock the day after it airs on TV.