Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 — release date, trailer and everything we know about the special episodes

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 arrives to give updates on the lives of the Love Is Blind season 3 cast.

When we last caught up with the season 3 contestants, it was at the reunion, which was definitely short on conflict. For example, Cole found himself in the hot seat when being grilled for his treatment of Colleen. He wasn’t the only one feeling the heat, as Bartise was also called to task for his rude comments toward his former fiancé Nancy. All of that drama alone was enough to keep viewers captivated.

Now ahead of the After the Altar special, we did happen to do some digging on social media to see if there were any updates on the Love Is Blind relationships. As we mentioned, it appears the couples that walked down the aisle are still married. However looking at the trailer for the special, there is one pair from the show that may have rekindled things despite a public falling out.

Here’s what you can look forward to in Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3.

The three-episode special premieres on Netflix on Friday, February 10.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 trailer

Looking at the trailer, it appears that Nancy and Bartise may have actually grown to be friends despite what happened between them. However, that may not even be the biggest shocker. SK and Raven seem like they’ve rekindled things despite the public cheating allegations we covered in our couples update article. Take a look:

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 premise

After the Altar looks at the lives of the Love Is Blind contestants a year later. In terms of season 3, here is the synopsis as laid out by the Netflix site Tudum:

"Alexa and Brennon are 'lobsters,' in love with babies on the brain, while Colleen and Matt are embarking on married life in separate apartments.

"Love might be on the horizon for SK and Raven, who are giving their relationship another chance after he rejected her at the altar. Rounding out the pod squad are exes Nancy and Bartise, who are pursuing a friendship despite the objections of her family. Finally, it’s been radio silence between Zanab and Cole, as they both are readjusting to single life after the intense reunion — and, yes, cutiegate.

"And just when everyone thought they’d recovered from that pool party from hell, they’re all thrown back together in the same room for a birthday extravaganza. Top off your golden goblets, because it’s gonna be an unbelievable ride."

Love Is Blind season 3 (Image credit: Netflix )

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 cast

Those expected to be featured in After the Altar season 3 are the 10 individuals that initially coupled up in the pods. The 10 castmates are as follows:

Alexa

Brennon

Colleen

Matt

SK

Raven

Nancy

Bartise

Zanab

Cole

How to watch Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3 is a Netflix Original. Those hoping to watch the special episodes will need a subscription to the platform. Currently, the streaming giant offers a few options when it comes to their subscriptions.