Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Ooh là là! Bravo is welcoming a new series called Real Girlfriends in Paris to its fall lineup. If you’ve ever secretly wished to pack up your bags, move to the City of Lights and enjoy whirlwind friendships and romances, now you can live vicariously through six American women who did just that.

At first glance, Real Girlfriends in Paris may appear to have an air of Emily in Paris , the Netflix series starring Lily Collins as an American in Paris working for a French marketing firm. However, the major difference is that the Bravo show follows real women who have actually done what Lily’s character is portraying to do.

The new series is sure to light a fire in your traveling soul (even if you’ll only be a viewer from the comfort of your own couch). Plus, something tells us that we’re going to see some hot love affairs with swoon-worthy French men…

Here’s everything we know about Real Girlfriends in Paris.

Say "bonjour!" to Bravo’s Real Girlfriends in Paris on September 5. The series premiere airs at 9:15 pm ET/PT. The nine additional episodes play on Bravo on Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT.

Who is in the Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 cast?

The cast is made up of six 20-something American women who are exploring the City of Lights.

Anya Firestone has lived in Paris on and off for the last decade, has a master’s degree in French cultural studies and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris. She lives in an apartment with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their dog, Zsa Zsa.

Emily Gorelik was born and raised in New Jersey, visited France while attending New York University (NYU) and decided to stay. She has lived in Paris for two years and is pursuing a degree in luxury design management with the dream of bringing her mom’s interior design brand to Paris.

Kacey Margo is from Southern California and fell in love with French culture when she traveled to Paris while taking a semester off in college. She was a temporary English teacher in a French classroom, however, instability has had her bouncing around between Paris, Los Angeles and New York for a few years.

Margaux Lignel was born to French parents in New York and has spent most of her formative years traveling back and forth to Paris. She has attended some of the best schools in the world, including the American School in Paris, the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design. Marguax just moved into a new apartment in the Latin Quarter of Paris.

Adja Toure has a degree from Cornell University and has visited Paris growing up with the dream of returning as an adult. She is considering a career move into the beauty space and is working on her trust issues as she makes her way into the dating scene.

Victoria Zito was born and raised in Texas and moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons School of Design. She is currently the head designer at the fashion brand Chloe Colette, recently divorced and ready for romantic opportunities in Paris.

What is the Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 plot?

While each of the six American women live different lives — some are single, some are in between careers and some are still finding themselves — they all have one thing in common: they decided to leave everything they know about their hometowns in the United States and move to Paris.

These 20-something ladies have found each other and embrace everything the city has to offer — but not without some conflicts along the way.

Is there a Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 trailer?

Yes, but be warned: the Real Girlfriends in Paris trailer will make you want to pack your bags and head out on a European rendezvous.

Time to live our American dreams in Paris! 😍🇫🇷🍷🍷 We're saying, "Bonjour!" to our new series Real Girlfriends in Paris Sept 5, only on Bravo! #RGIP pic.twitter.com/xXK6aTuYZCAugust 8, 2022 See more

How to watch Real Girlfriends in Paris

You can watch Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 on Bravo on Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT (but the first episode will air at 9:15 pm ET/PT). Bravo is available on many traditional cable subscription packages, as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Each episode becomes available on Peacock the next day.