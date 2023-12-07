Round and Round: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Hanukkah movie

In Round and Round, a time loop keeps sending a woman back to the same point at her family's Hanukkah party, so she turns to someone she just met for help. It's one of the new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies in the Countdown to Christmas celebration.

Round and Round debuts the same weekend as Magic in Mistletoe and Christmas on Cherry Lane on Hallmark Channel, and To All a Good Night on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Here's everything we know about Round and Round.

Round and Round premieres Sunday, December 10, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have any information about a premiere date for UK viewers but we'll have that here as soon as it's available.

Round and Round plot

Here's the official synopsis of Round and Round from Hallmark Channel:

"Rachel is stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents' Hanukkah party. Can Zach, the 'nice boy' her grandma is trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?"

Round and Round cast

Vic Michaelis plays Rachel in Round and Round. They're a regular on Dropout TV and had a recurring role in Upload season 2. They're also a regular at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater.

Bryan Greenberg (Zach) is best known for his role as Jake in One Tree Hill. He also appeared in several shows including How to Make it in America, Entourage and The Mindy Project. He's also an accomplished musician.

Round and Round trailer

On the seventh day of Hanukkah, something strange happened to Rachel. Take a look at the preview for Round and Round below:

How to watch Round and Round

Round and Round is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.