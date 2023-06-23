Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3: release date, celebrity guests and everything we know about the reality series

It’s again time to witness the big hearts of celebrities in Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3. The series once again sees famous people reach back to those in their past and show their gratitude. As no celebrity has made it in life completely on their own without the help of someone, celebrities on this hit reality show take the time to say thank you with lavish home renovations.

So what can fans expect from the new season? Here’s everything we know about Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3.

Season 3 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Friday, August 4, beginning at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. Paramount Plus Premium subscribers will also have the opportunity to live-stream the premiere at that time. All Paramount Plus subscribers can watch the next day.

We are still looking to confirm when/if the new season debuts in the UK. Once we find out that information, we’ll pass along the update.

Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 trailer

A trailer for the new season hasn’t been released yet. However, once one becomes available, we’ll place it right here.

Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the new season:

"Secret Celebrity Renovation returns to Friday nights. Hosted by Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight), the series provides celebrities with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns through a surprise renovation. This season’s featured celebrities include such names as NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), actor and comedian J.B. Smoove and Max Thieriot (Fire Country). Home improvement contractor and television personality Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano (Survivor) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (Design Star, Trading Spaces) return to the design team."

Sabrina Soto, Billy Gardell and Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano in Secret Celebrity Renovation (Image credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./CBS)

Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 celebrity guests

Fresh off a triumphant Fire Country season 1, star and co-creator, Max Thieriot, appears in Secret Celebrity Renovation this season to show his gratitude toward a deserving special person in his life. Thieriot is also well-known for his roles in SEAL Team and Bates Motel.

Also spreading the goodwill this season on Secret Celebrity Renovation is J.B. Smoove. The comedian and actor has been in a number of projects over the years, most recently appearing in History of the World: Part II, Blockbuster, Woke and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Other celebrities appearing in season 3 are NFL star Damar Hamlin and Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race).

Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 host and design team

Returning to hosting duties is Nischelle Turner. The Entertainment Tonight co-host has also made several appearances on The Talk, and she’s been spotted in The Young and the Restless, Being Mary Jane and American Horror Story.

Helping to lead the design team are Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano and Sabrina Soto. Mariano was a contestant on The Amazing Race and Soto lent her design expertise on Trading Spaces and Rachel Ray.

How to watch Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3

New episodes of Secret Celebrity Renovation air live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live-TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Additionally, new episodes become available to stream the next day for all Paramount Plus subscribers.

Once we have more information about a UK rollout for new episodes, we’ll pass along the information.