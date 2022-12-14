Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022: air date, celebrities, judges and all we know

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 is part of the BBC's Christmas schedule.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 promises to be one of the highlights in the BBC's Christmas TV schedule.

Once again we will see six familiar faces take to the Strictly dancefloor, but as this is the season of all things merry and bright, the ballroom is going to be more glitzy and glamorous than ever.

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without some Strictly festive fun, frolics and fab-u-lous dancing so here is all you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022...

Discover everything you need to know about this year's festive TV specials in our bumper UK Christmas TV Guide

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will get you in the festive spirit. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 will air on Christmas Day at 5.10 pm on BBC One.

If you would like to catch up with the festive special at a later date, it will be available to stream on iPlayer after it has aired.

This year's Strictly Christmas special promises to bring a smile to your face. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Who is on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022?

This year's festive lineup is a cracker, and we can't wait to see the six celebrities showing off their footwork on the Strictly dancefloor.

Taking part in 2022 is TV presenter and podcast host Rosie Ramsey, radio DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams, actor Larry Lamb, actress Alexandra Mardell, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts and CBeebies star George Webster.

You can find out more about each of the celebrities below...

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie was the first celebrity to be announced for this year's Strictly Christmas special. (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed with her husband, Chris Ramsey. She is a co-host of The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show which will return for a second series next year on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. She will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Neil Jones.

Rosie said: “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Rickie Haywood-Williams

DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood – Williams will appear in this year's Strictly Christmas special. (Image credit: BBC)

Rickie is a DJ and presenter. He previously presented the KISS FM breakfast show for 10 years before moving to the BBC, where he currently presents BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges. He also hosts the BBC Sounds hit podcast the Footballers’ Football podcast.

Rickie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk for the Christmas special.

Speaking of joining the show, Rickie said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

Larry Lamb

Former EastEnders star Larry is swapping Walford for the Ballroom. (Image credit: BBC)

Larry Lamb is a stage and screen actor playing iconic roles such as Mick Shipman on Gavin & Stacey and Archie Mitchell in EastEnders. A keen traveler, Larry presents Channel 5 docu-series Britain by Bike, which sees him and his son George cycling across Britain, and he also regularly works with BBC One's The One Show.

He will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Larry said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties. I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me, and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas day.”

Alexandra Mardell

Alexandra will be showing off her fancy footwork this Christmas. (Image credit: BBC)

Alexandra Mardell is an actor, best known for the role of Emma Brooker in Coronation Street. Alexandra will soon be seen in a lead role in the new series The Family Pile for ITV. Other credits include the crime drama series, Vera, where she played the role of Kelly Horton.

She will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Alexandra said: “I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my Mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her. I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!”

Nicola Roberts

Nicola Roberts will be dancing with Giovanni Pernice. (Image credit: BBC)

Nicola Roberts is best known for being one-fifth of Girls Aloud, who were formed 20 years ago this Christmas. In 2020 she was also crowned the winner of the first series of ITV’s The Masked Singer UK.

Nicola will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Nicola said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas Day episode is something very special indeed. They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

George Webster

George Webster completes this year's Strictly festive line up. (Image credit: BBC)

George is an actor and TV presenter who recently made history when he became the first presenter on CBeebies with Down Syndrome. He is also an actor on stage and screen, appearing in productions in France and the UK, as well as in a cameo role in The Railway Children Return, a sequel to the classic story. He will soon be seen in Something Special, Casualty and World on Fire.

George will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Amy Dowden.

Speaking of joining the show, George said: “I love Strictly and have watched it every year. I’ve always dreamed of being on the show one year and I’m so excited to be on this year’s Christmas Special! To be partnered with Amy is such an honor, we get on so well, and she’s so lovely and an amazing dancer. I’m looking forward to being 'Strictlyfied'. Bring on the glitter and everything else. I can’t wait to perform on the Strictly dancefloor.”

Who are the judges for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022?

They're back! The judges are looking suitably festive for the Christmas special. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

One again we will see Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas back on the judging panel, but will they be using those '10' paddles?! The judges will give their professional opinion as always, but will they be naughty or nice to our six celebrities?

Speaking about the festive special, Shirley has revealed what she loves the most about Strictly at Christmas: "The dressing up, the Christmas spirit and the fact that the studios is decorated with the trees, all the Christmas trim! And then, of course, we have these six celebrities that are going to take part in it! I just love it."

Who is hosting the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be taking up their hosting duties once again, but will they have enough festive cheer to go around if Craig puts on his Christmas Grinch act?

Kai Widdrington, Neil Jones and Giovanni Pernice look the part for the Christmas special. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Is there a trailer for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022?

We are still waiting for a full trailer for this year's Strictly Come Dancing special, but we have been given a glimpse of what to expect from the show in the official BBC Christmas trailer, which showcases all the big programmes on the channel this festive season...