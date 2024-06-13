Two Scoops of Italy: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Michele Rosiello and Hunter King in Two Scoops of Italy

The Passport to Love 2024 event wraps up on Hallmark Channel with Two Scoops of Italy.

Like the other movies in the Passport to Love event, Two Scoops of Italy was filmed on location. The movie was shot in Italy. For Love and Honey was partly filmed in Malta, Savoring Paris was filmed in France and A Greek Recipe for Romance was filmed in Greece.

Next up on Hallmark Channel is Christmas in July 2024, featuring new movies and fan favorites playing 24/7 all month long.

Here's everything we know about Two Scoops of Italy.

Two Scoops of Italy premieres Saturday, June 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

No premiere date has been revealed for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel

Two Scoops of Italy premise

Here's the synopsis of Two Scoops of Italy from Hallmark Channel:

"When an American chef travels to a quaint village in Italy for inspiration, she falls in love with the flavors, culture, gelato, and the Italian gentleman who helps her discover it all."

Two Scoops of Italy cast

Two Scoops of Italy features Michele Rosiello (An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, La compagnia del cigno) and Hunter King (The Young and the Restless, The Santa Summit, A Royal Corgi Christmas).

Two Scoops of Italy trailer

Take a look at the preview of Two Scoops of Italy below: