Two Scoops of Italy: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Next stop on the Passport to Love tour: Italy!
The Passport to Love 2024 event wraps up on Hallmark Channel with Two Scoops of Italy.
Like the other movies in the Passport to Love event, Two Scoops of Italy was filmed on location. The movie was shot in Italy. For Love and Honey was partly filmed in Malta, Savoring Paris was filmed in France and A Greek Recipe for Romance was filmed in Greece.
Next up on Hallmark Channel is Christmas in July 2024, featuring new movies and fan favorites playing 24/7 all month long.
Here's everything we know about Two Scoops of Italy.
Two Scoops of Italy release date
Two Scoops of Italy premieres Saturday, June 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
No premiere date has been revealed for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel
Two Scoops of Italy premise
Here's the synopsis of Two Scoops of Italy from Hallmark Channel:
"When an American chef travels to a quaint village in Italy for inspiration, she falls in love with the flavors, culture, gelato, and the Italian gentleman who helps her discover it all."
Two Scoops of Italy cast
Two Scoops of Italy features Michele Rosiello (An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, La compagnia del cigno) and Hunter King (The Young and the Restless, The Santa Summit, A Royal Corgi Christmas).
Two Scoops of Italy trailer
Take a look at the preview of Two Scoops of Italy below:
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.