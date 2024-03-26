Wreck season 2: release date, plot, cast, episode guide, trailer and everything we know

Wreck season 2 is the follow-up to BBC Three and Hulu's hit horror comedy, in which Jamie Walsh (Breeders star Oscar Kennedy) got a job on the cruise ship Sacramentum in order to find out what really happened to his big sister Pippa (Jodie Tyack).

Pippa disappeared while working on board and was reported to have taken her own life — only for Jamie to discover that Velorum, the company that owned the ship, were allowing rich guests to hunt crew members for sport.

Following the success of Wreck season 1 the show has been commissioned for a second six-part run in which Jamie and his fellow survivors strike back against Velorum, and find themselves fighting for their lives once again.

Here's everything we know about Wreck season 2...

Wreck season 2 launches on BBC3 on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 pm, with the second episode airing on Wednesday, March 27 at 10pm. All six episodes are available now on BBC iPlayer.

Wreck season 2 is due to launch on Hulu in the US later this year.

Wreck season 2 plot

After surviving their nightmare on board the Sacramentum, Jamie and Vivian (Sex Education's Thaddea Graham) have been trying to take down the ship's parent company, Velorum. But with most of their fellow crew members having taken hush money and nobody else willing to believe their story, the pair find themselves hitting dead end after dead end.

When Jamie and Vivian discover that Velorum are pivoting into the wellness industry with their new holistic festival in Slovenia, they decide to go undercover as employees once again in the hope of destroying the evil corporation once and for all. But there are many shocking secrets waiting for them — including the fact that Pippa is still alive...

Wreck season 2 cast

Lots of your favourite cast members from season one are returning (those whose characters didn't meet a grisly end at the hands of Quacky, anyway): Oscar Kennedy as Jamie, Thaddea Graham as Vivian, Jodie Tyack as Pippa, Anthony Rickman as Olly, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Peter Claffey as Cormac, Miya Ocego as Rosie, Warren James Dunning as Officer Beaker, Alice Nokes as Sophia, James Phoon as Hamish, Ali Hardiman as Bethany-May, Rory O'Neil as Gloria, and Harriet Webb as Officer Karen.

There are also some new faces joining the cast including Neighbours and Dynasty star Alan Dale, Heartstopper and Celebrity Big Brother's Bradley Riches, Smother star Niamh Walsh, EastEnders and Casualty's Shaheen Jafargholi, Sam Buttery, Orlando Norman and more.

Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) and Vivian (Thaddea Graham) are reunited with Jamie's reportedly dead sister Pippa (Jodie Tyack) (Image credit: BBC)

Wreck season 2 episode guide

Episode 1 — 'Gay Miles Per Hour': Jamie and Vivian are fighting hard to expose Velorum, but the walls are closing in and they're forced to take desperate measures. In a deadly gamble, they set their sights on Velorum's newest venture — an exclusive 'wellness' festival in Slovenia.

Episode 2 — 'Did You Miss Me?': A bombshell reunion separates Jamie from his friends and puts him in grave danger, while the rest of the gang get to grips with the eccentric festival. Soon, everyone finds themselves drawn into an unwanted encounter with an old foe.

Episode 3 — 'Hold The Line': As the past comes back to haunt him, Jamie goes rogue and makes a terrifying, inhuman discovery. Meanwhile, an old adversary makes their presence known.

Episode 4 — 'Disposable': After the group decide to go their separate ways, Jamie and Vivian must delve deeper to find the missing festival staff, forging new alliances along the way. Meanwhile, the gang on the road become lost and find themselves caught up in a terrifying siege.

Episode 5 — 'Gaylords Of The Galaxy': As devastating news reaches Jamie and Vivian, their morals are put to the test as they face what it will take to win the battle against Velorum.

Episode 6 — 'You Can Let Go Now': As the full horror of the festival becomes clear, there may be no going back for Jamie when he's faced with a final, nightmarish choice.

Is there a trailer for Wreck season 2?

There is, and you can check it out in all its gory glory below.

It shows Vivian, Lauren, Rosie and the gang arriving at the festival where Tristan (Buck Braithwaite) promises "three days of transcendental escapism" in an "event all about rebirth", while Jamie is reunited with Pippa who warns him that he has no idea what he's just walked into.

The gang are pursued by a killer in a Quacky mask once again, while Cormac warns that "they are coming for us". Various characters including Jamie and Olly, Vivian and an unknown girl, and Lauren and Ben (Orlando Norman) are shown kissing.

Vivian proposes showing their enemies the same mercy they showed the gang, Officer Beaker is shown screaming, and Lauren leaves the room for a nervous wee. Business as usual, in other words.

Alan Dale interview for Wreck season 2

You're playing Velorum CEO Owen Deveraux in Wreck season 2. What can you tell us about him? "He's the usual sort of character I play, only sent up a bit more because it's a horror-comedy — we had a lot of fun! He's all-powerful, he owns everything and he throws his weight around. It's like Succession, only with a tongue in cheek."

He's the patriarch of the Deveraux family — what's their dynamic like? "It's really what I imagine the dynamic in Donald Trump's family gatherings would be like, with the son and the daughter. I don't know if they were following Trump or not, but it was very like that! I felt the son was very like Eric Trump — he's always forgotten, he's an afterthought."

He's very charismatic in public and horrible in private. Did you enjoy getting to play both sides of him? "Oh, very much. We had some lovely scenes where I was being obnoxious to my children! I really dressed them down — I may have gone too far, because I noticed that some of the ADR I did was trimming that off a little bit! But the way that we all played it was full-on, because that's the only way to play that stuff really — then the comedy comes out of the lunacy of it all."

As you mentioned, you get asked to play powerful people quite a lot. Is that always fun? "Yeah, because I'm more your ordinary bloke — I'm a lot closer to the character of Jim in Neighbours in real life! But when I got to the US, I said to my agent, 'I don't want to play those characters any more', because they're never the most scintillating people. There's a lot more to do with these powerful guys, and it's easier to not play yourself. I always find it a bit hard playing characters that are close to me, whereas pretending to be rich, powerful guys — which I'm not! — is fun for a while!"

You've had some great roles in lots of fantastic shows over the years: 24, Lost, The West Wing and so on. Do you have any favourite parts? "Well, I really loved the guy from The OC, Caleb Nichol, he was fun because he was just naughty and mean. But having been in Lost and The West Wing, not to mention Ugly Betty as well, I've been really lucky to have fallen on my feet when I came to the States. "It took about nine months to get anywhere at all, but then I got a thing on the last few episodes of ER, which happened to coincide with Sally Field doing the performance she won an Emmy for, playing a mentally-unwell lady, so it's been repeated many times and that probably helped me! They wanted someone to do a South African accent, and not a lot of Americans can do that, but I had Tony Greig commenting on the cricket to sort of copy, so I just did that, and that started things off. I got a few jobs playing Eastern European people, and then off I went!"