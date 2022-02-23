Best cinema deals and discounts right now

Looking for the best UK cinema deals and discounts out there? Look no further.

If you're a devoted film fan, chances are you spend a hefty amount on tickets every single week trying to watch all the latest blockbusters. With so many new movies coming in 2022 like Uncharted, The Batman, Death on the Nile, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on the way, keeping up with all the major releases isn't about to get much cheaper, either.

Luckily, there are more than a few ways to save a few pounds ahead of your next trip to the cinema. Here's our round-up of the best cinema deals currently available in the UK.

£3 cinema tickets at Picturehouse and Cineworld this Saturday (Feb. 26)

If you've been looking for an excuse to see the latest movies, Saturday, Feb. 26 is your best bet. This Saturday is the very first "Cineworld Day", meaning all tickets at Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas across the country will cost just £3.

That means you'll be able to watch any film in any format, including IMAX screenings, 4DX extreme cinema, the 270-degree ScreenX experiences, and it's the perfect chance to discover Cineworld's Superscreen (with Dolby Atmos sound), all for just £3 a ticket this Saturday. (Online booking fees will still apply.)

If you're already a Cineworld Unlimited member, there's no uplift for special screening formats, so you can experience IMAX, ScreenX, 4DX, and Superscreen movies for free. Head to the Cineworld website for further details.

FREE screenings of CODA this weekend (Feb. 25-27)

If you live near London, Apple is re-releasing CODA to celebrate the film receiving three Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), and Best Adapted Screenplay.

CODA was the first movie featuring a predominantly deaf cast to be honored with a Best Picture nomination, and CODA's Troy Kotsur is the first deaf male actor to ever be nominated for an Oscar.

You'll be able to watch CODA free of charge (with open captions) for a limited theatrical run from Friday, Feb. 25 through to Sunday, Feb. 27. Screenings are being held in major cities throughout the US, but there are also a handful of free showings at the Barbican Centre in London.

You can check showings on CODA's website and book up to four tickets per person for free with the Barbican, while supplies last.

Odeon: FREE tickets on Mondays for O2 phone and Virgin Media customers

If you're an O2 or a Virgin Media Broadband, TV, or home phone (not Virgin Mobile) customer, you can grab an ODEON cinema ticket for free every single week with Movie Mondays on O2 Priority.

To redeem the offer, you'll need to download the Priority app on the App Store or Google Play Store. Once you're logged in, you'll just need to find and claim the Odeon offer in the app, and you'll get a voucher code which you can redeem online for a single standard 2D ticket at any Odeon cinema (except the BFI IMAX, ODEON Leicester Square and ODEON Luxe & Dine).

More info can be found over on the Odeon website.

Vue Cinema: Grab 2 tickets for £7 with the My Vodafone app

Vodafone customers can grab two Vue cinema tickets for £7 (costing £3.50 each) through Vodafone's VeryMe Rewards scheme.

Every week, this ongoing offer allows you to purchase two e-admission codes in the My Vodafone app (which you can find on the App Store and Google Play Store).

You can then redeem these codes either online or at any Vue Box Office for two standard 2D tickets, but you can redeem them for special screenings if you pay the difference.

The offer is open to Pay monthly customers, with a selection of rewards available to anyone on a pay-as-you-go contract. PAYG customers can unlock even more of the offers by topping up at least £10 every 6 weeks.

Get £3 Cineworld and Picturehouse weekend tickets on Three UK

Three UK launched their new customer rewards scheme Three+ towards the end of 2021, and this offers you a range of deals including £3 cinema tickets every weekend at Picturehouse and Cineworld cinemas.

To redeem the offer, customers need to download the Three+ app on their phones (via the App Store or the Google Play Store). A new code for one £3 adult standard seating ticket for Friday-Sunday is generated in the app each week, with the previous one expiring if not used.

Do be aware that online booking fees will still be included, and you can pay extra to upgrade to VIP/Premium seating and to special formats (3D, IMAX, etc) during the purchasing process. There are also separate reward codes for each cinema chain, so make sure you redeem the right one before you try to purchase a ticket.

Currently, only customers on Three's Pay Monthly or Pay As You Go tariffs can register for Three+, although the company says they're "working on making Three+ available to our Home Broadband, Mobile Broadband and business customers soon". For more details on all the offers available with Three+, head to the Three+ website.