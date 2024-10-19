Do you need NFL Network to watch Patriots vs Jaguars London game?

Week 7 of the NFL season brings the final London game, as the New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars overseas. Kickoff for the Patriots vs Jaguars game from London takes place at 9:30 am ET/6:30 am PT on Sunday, October 20.

Just like the previous two London games, Patriots vs Jaguars is airing on NFL Network, a premium cable channel. That begs the question, do you need the NFL Network to watch Patriots vs Jaguars?

The simplest way for most people across the country to watch Patriots vs Jaguars is going to be for them to have access to NFL Network. The good news is the channel is often included in traditional pay-TV packages or live TV streaming packages like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. However, there are alternative viewing options for football fans.

Fanbases in the TV markets for the Patriots and Jaguars will be able to watch the game on one of the main broadcast channels. In New England, the game will air on WCVB-TV5, while in Jacksonville fans can tune to WJXX.

New England Patriots' Drake Maye (Image credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

If you live elsewhere in the US but don't want to spring for NFL Network, there is another option as well: NFL Plus. The NFL-owned streaming service allows subscribers (to either its basic NFL Plus subscription or NFL Plus Premium option) to watch nationally televised games through the platform, which includes this week's Patriots vs Jaguars game. The one catch is that you can only watch it through your phone, tablet or other mobile device, so you can't watch the game on your TV this way. NFL Plus also gives you live game audio if you're interested.

This is the fourth international game so far in the NFL season. In week 1, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles played in Brazil, with the game streaming on Peacock. The last two weeks saw the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears play in London. There will be one more international game this year, played in Munich in week 10 between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers that NFL Network will also handle.

