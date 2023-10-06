Fair Play cast: who's who in the erotic thriller

Fair Play is an erotic thriller about two lovers after one of them receives a coveted promotion at their cutthroat financial firm.

Written and directed by Chloe Domont (in her feature film debut), Fair Play is a Netflix movie that will see how our two lovers, Emily and Luke, cope with the sudden shift in their relationship. The pair are recently engaged but are forced to face the true price of success as the power dynamic in their relationship shifts. Will they manage to weather the storm?

Below, you can find out a little bit more info about the Fair Play cast, including who they play and what else you might have seen them in.

Phoebe Dynevor as Emily Meyers

(Image credit: Slobodan Pikula/Netflix)

Phoebe Dynevor leads the Fair Play cast as Emily Meyers, a hard-working analyst who outshines many of her male colleagues at One Crest Capital. But when she lands a promotion to portfolio manager, her relationship with her new fiance, Luke, begins to sour.

Where else have you seen Phoebe Dynevor? Dynevor is best known for playing Daphne in the smash-hit Netflix period drama, Bridgerton, and has also featured in Bank of Dave, Ten Percent, Younger, Snatch, The Colour Room, Dickensian, Prisoners Wives, The Village, and Waterloo Road.

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke Edmunds

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alden Ehrenreich co-stars as Luke Edmunds. Like Emily, he's a committed analyst, though he soon starts questioning whether he deserves the promotion more than his fiance after she's she's hand-picked by their boss.

Where else have you seen Alden Ehrenreich? Ehrenreich is likely best known for playing a young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, though he has also starred in Brave New World, Cocaine Bear, Oppenheimer, Beautiful Creatures, Hail, Caesar! and The Yellow Birds

Eddie Marsan as Campbell

(Image credit: Slobodan Pikula/Netflix)

Eddie Marsan is also part of the Fair Play cast. He plays Campbell, the founder and boss of One Crest Capital. Whilst he recognizes Emily's potential, it sounds like she's in for a tough ride, as Netflix has explained that Campbell doesn't have much patience for anyone who can't deliver results.

Where else have you seen Eddie Marsan? You might recognize Marsan from The Winter King, The Power, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Vesper Ray Donovan, Ridley Road, The Pact, The World's End, Filth or Atomic Blonde, among many other projects.

Rich Sommer as Paul

(Image credit: Sergej Radovic/Netflix)

Rich Sommer plays Paul, a portfolio manager at One Crest Capital who frequently serves as Campbell's right-hand man.

Where else have you seen Rich Sommer? Sommer is likely best known for playing Harry Crane in Mad Men, but he's also appeared in Minx, White House Plumbers, BlackBerry, The Dropout, In the Dark, Run, GLOW, Elementary, The Devil Wears Prada and Wet Hot American Summer, among others.

Sebastian de Souza as Rory

(Image credit: Slobodan Pikula/Netflix)

Sebastian de Souza is on hand as Rory, an at times overly confident portfolio manager at the fund who has a close eye on our two main characters.

Where else have you seen Sebastian de Souza? Aside from Fair Play, de Souza has appeared in Normal People, The Great, Medici, Maigret, Recovery Road, Crossing Lines, The Borgias, and Skins.

Sia Alipour as Arjun

Arjun (middle) alongside Paul and Rory. (Image credit: Slobodan Pikula/Netflix)

Sia Alipour plays Arjun, another portfolio manager at One Crest. He's apparently a bit of a gossip around the office, especially with some of the analysts who work for him.

Where else have you seen Sia Alipour? Alipour has also appeared in Count Abdulla, The Sandman, Tehran, Endeavour, Some Girls, and The Girlfriend Experience.

Fair Play is available to stream on Netflix now.