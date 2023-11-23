Frankie, a rat and rows in I'm A Celeb 2023 last night: episode 4 recap

After cutting ties with Fred Sirieix in I'm A Celebrity 2023 episode 3, Nella Rose clashed with another campmate, Nigel Farage last night. Also, the celebrities had an unwelcome guest in camp, meanwhile jockey Frankie Dettori and boxer Tony Bellew were announced as the late arrivals.

Here's what happened in I'm A Celebrity episode 4 last night...

A rat joins camp

The celebrities were joined by a new "campmate" — a rat!

During the night, a rat had gnawed a hole through a bag that had been left out in camp.

Nick Pickard spotted that there was a hole in their rubbish bag in the morning and Nigel was annoyed that someone had left the food bag out overnight, calling it "bloody stupid."

Nigel in the Bush Telegraph said: “It all got a bit slack, it all got a bit slovenly, leading to an error which was a food bag being left out overnight, which clearly had been attacked by a vermin of some kind.”

He added in camp: “That wasn’t very clever. Everything else was done apart from that. But it’s our own bloody fault… We just must not ever make that mistake about the rubbish again, that was really bad.”

As Fred Sirieix put down the error to everyone being knackered yesterday, they got onto the topic of Jamie Lynn Spears after she threatened to leave last night.

Nigel admitted of Jamie Lynn: “I thought she was going to go.”

Fred said: “She’s definitely strong. What she’s done in her life is no mean feat. She left home when she was 16, she emancipated herself.”

Josie, fumbling the word, asked: “Is that what ‘e-masturbation’ is?”

Later on, Fred and Marvin Humes worked out together using rocks and started singing their own jungle song: “Jungle living, living in a jungle…”

As Marvin headed up to the shower where Josie Gibson was washing her clothes, she was in for another surprise as she marvelled at his six pack.

Josie in the Bush Telegraph said: “First it was Nigel Farage’s bum, now Marvin’s six pack… loads of surprises. Just don’t know what’s going to come next.”

Nella considers quitting

Tony Bellew joined I'm A Celebrity 2023. (Image credit: ITV)

Nella told Grace Dent that she doesn't follow through with things as she explained: “I’ve never, ever in my life started something and finished it. Ever. I always quit, or I always sign on short term or if I don’t like it I can leave… this is the one thing I said I’m going to try and stick it through but I can already see myself… if I get in my head too much…”

Grace asked: “Do you bolt, you run the minute things start to pick up?”

Nella said: “When I was younger I was put in a lot of situations that I had no control over. I was sad and miserable. So now that I have the control over my happiness and the things I want to do I think I’m kind of, I’ve become obsessed with it: ‘Oh, you don’t have to do this if you don’t want to.’”

Nella in Bush Telegraph added: “Whenever I feel uncomfortable, whenever I feel sad I do tend to leave. I do tend to not carry things through if I feel uncomfortable. So the fact I’ve lasted in the jungle for this long is astonishing.”

Nella told Grace: “I used to have so much discipline but that was when I was in a bad space. Lack of self discipline got me from a size 12 to a size 20. Literally my dad passed, I locked myself in the house for two months, I drank every single day and ate every single day and I gained it all and it was pandemic.”

She then confessed that if Jamie had left yesterday, that she would have been right behind her, adding that: "I’m leaving. I just don’t want to be the first.”

Jamie Lynn Spears hits the jackpot

Jamie Lynn took on the next Trial, Climb of Cruelty after being voted for by the public.

At the Trial clearing, host Ant asked: “Why do you think you were voted for by the British public?”

Jamie Lynn replied: “Because I maybe cry a lot… I don’t know. Maybe the UK’s giving me an opportunity to give back to my campmates because I do think I’ve been the one struggling a bit more here. So they’ve given me so much support I’d love to return the favour.”

The Trial required Jamie Lynn to climb from the bottom to the top of a huge rig, collecting stars as she went. Every time she collected a star, she would clip it to herself and had ten minutes to make her way up to the top.

Of course, she had a few surprises along the way as the stars were placed in boxes filled with critters.

The contraption rose up and once in place, Jamie Lynn made short work of getting the first two stars.

Reaching 100ft in the air for the final star, Jamie Lynn walked out onto a plank before jumping to catch the final 10th star.

Jamie Lynn was over the moon when she returned to the ground with all ten stars and meals for camp.

After learning she finished it with time to spare, Jamie Lynn joked: “Can we have those minutes for something else?”

Jamie Lynn admitted her campmates won’t have expected her to get all 10 saying: “I think they were saying, ‘You’re going to do it’ but thinking, ‘No way, she’s been crying for five days straight, it ain’t happening’ so I’m really, really happy that I get to come back and bring them the joyous 10 stars.”

She added: “I might cry a lot but I can come and do this.”

On her way back to camp after the Trial, Jamie Lynn pulled a prank on her fellow campmates by pretending to cry, before excitedly announcing that she got 10 stars.

Nigel reveals if he would run for Prime Minister

In camp, Sam Thompson asked Nigel: “Who is your favourite Prime Minister ever in your lifetime?”

Nigel said: “Really, in my lifetime, two Prime Ministers who’ve been really strong, who’ve changed the country: one’s Thatcher and one’s Blair. I didn’t like the way Blair changed the country at all but I have to admit he was a strong leader. Margaret was a very strong leader. They were tough times, but she changed the country completely.”

Danielle Harold questioned Nigel: “Would you ever want to run?”

Nigel replied: “I don’t know. We’ll see. Depends how much of a mess the country gets in. I honestly don’t know. It’s not an easy job.”

Telly talk

At the creek, Josie asked Fred who his favourite co-star is out of Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo.

Fred laughed: “Let me tell you… Gordon is always right and Gino is never wrong. And I’m stuck in the middle. It’s the maddest trio ever.”

Josie joked in the Bush Telegraph: “He didn’t give a straight answer, I suppose it would be like me picking my favourite co-host at work… Alison…”

Fred asked Josie: “When you were on Big Brother, did you think it was going to lead to what you’re doing now?”

Josie replied: “Never in a million years, no. I wrote a bucket list when I was with my aunty and on that bucket list it said ‘be on tv’. I auditioned for Big Brother, ended up winning it. When I came out I tried and I tried and I tried and I tried for three years. I remember all the people I’d reached out to and it was like 72 people over three years. One day, This Morning gave me a job. They give me one day for a couple of minutes, then they give me another day for a couple more minutes, then they give me a day for a couple more minutes… and then they would give me more and more and more and challenge me and challenge me and challenge me and then one day I got the call, I was on my way to a competition in work and I got the call to host This Morning. Everybody was ill… I honestly thought they were joking.”

Josie confessed that she didn't have time to feel nervous, adding: “I didn’t really have time to be. I had 15 mins to get ready. I went straight in, had 15 mins in make-up and then straight to the studio floor. So I didn’t have time to be nervous.”

Nella confronts Nigel

(Image credit: ITV)

Nella spoke about Nigel to Danielle by the bath and their conversation was interrupted when he walked in on the pair.

Getting straight to the facts, Nella confronted Nigel about his political campaign, saying: “Let’s get everything out in the open. All the tea is coming out now… apparently you’re anti-immigrants?”

Nigel asked: “Who told you that?”

Nella said: “The internet.”

Nigel replied: “Oh, well there we are then it must be true.”

Nella asked: “It must be! OK, but then why don’t Black people like you?”

Nigel responded: “You’d be amazed, they do.”

He then told a shocked Nella: “If you came with me through South London, you’d be astonished.”

Nella asked: “So everyone hates you for no reason? Not that everyone hates you, that was so bad. Sorry.”

Nigel: “You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they’ve been chucked around is grossly unfair. Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I’ve said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming.”

The pair ended up getting into a heated debate as Nella said: “I’m one of the numbers?”

Nigel told her that she didn't seem to understand, before Nella said: “Those immigrants that are coming in, I came in.”

"What is so wrong about immigrants?” she questioned.

Nigel said: “Listen. Since 2000, the British population has increased by 10 million. 10 million.”

Nella said: “Good thing, right?”

Nigel replied: “Good thing, unless you want a GP appointment…”

Nella asked: “I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding. I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors, go… most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

Nigel was starting to get irritated as he insisted that she wasn't listening and they eventually came to the conclusion that they would agree to disagree.

In the Bush Telegraph Nigel said: “What was interesting was at the end of it she said, ‘Well, OK, we’re going to agree to disagree.’ And that’s the important thing, agreeing to disagree."

Nella said to Nigel: “My main point was that we’ve got into this jungle and I really like you and I want to know why everyone hated you. We don’t have to come to a common ground. You probably like a lot of things that I don’t like. And I probably like a lot of things that you don’t like…we can have these conversations.”

That night, the campmates were treated to four silkie birds for dinner and Nigel got stuck in to cut them up due to his experience in hunting game.

Two late arrivals are announced

After a palaver with the washing up, the next morning Ant and Dec revealed that all ten of the campmates would be taking part in the Trial "Scarena."

But there was another surprise in store as it was confirmed that boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori would be joining camp as late arrivals.

The two will become camp coaches and lead their new campmates into battle in the "Scarena."

The campmates will be split into two teams of five and over the next three days, those teams will be going head to head in trials and challenges. These trials will take place in a special area known as the "Scarena" and each of the teams will have their own coach, "a titan from the world of sport."

Frankie and Tony were unveiled as the two coaches. But which team will reign supreme?

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.