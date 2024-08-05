Has 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Angela finally gone too far?

Despite being a staple of the 90 Day universe for years, I think Angela Deems may have finally gone too far after watching the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 Tell All: No Limits episodes.

Before I get there, it seems like only yesterday when I found the reality star to be just that, a star. When Angela was first introduced to viewers in 2018 with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2, she garnered my attention as the meemaw from Hazlehurst, Ga., who fell in love with Michael Ilesanmi, the younger man from Nigeria. I was drawn to her knack for always speaking her mind, not caring what people thought about her and her tendency to loudly provide levity in certain scenes. Unfortunately, what was once a part of her charm, has now become a part why 90 Day watchers like myself are saying "enough is enough."

In her two previous stints before 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 (90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 and 90 Day: The Last Resort), my opinion of Angela had already started to change drastically. It got so bad that every time she bellowed out the name Michael or blasted him for whatever she found offensive in the moment, which sometimes seemed like him just breathing was enough to trigger her rage, I cringed thinking how a woman in "love" could treat her partner this way.

Michael and Angela talking in a therapy session (Image credit: TLC)

The southern meemaw hurled many insulting names his way, cussed out his aunt, forbade him from speaking with his childhood friends and if he entertained a conversation with a person of the opposite sex, regardless of how innocent, she completely lost control.

So walking into the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, I wasn't thrilled to see her in the new cast, prepared for her to spew more unbridled toxicity toward Michael, but I still hoped for the best. Sadly my hopes were dashed throughout the season. Now in the Tell All I find myself joining others in thinking Angela may need a break from the TLC world.

Angela spends a majority of the season 8 Tell All talking over Michael. Even if Michael wanted to offer an apology for things that may have hurt Angela, she rarely gave him the chance to speak. To top it off, she was constantly belittling him on the reunion stage in front of his castmates and host, Shaun Robinson.

Then, with all the cast staying in one house for the duration of the Tell All taping, Angela manages to top herself as she goes after Michael, unprovoked, on one occasion after the other. Take a look at one of the unfortunate exchanges below.

I’m trying to understand hoooooooow does Angela blame Michael for our view of her???? As if we don’t have eyes, ears, and common sense. It’s quite insulting. Even a child can come to the same conclusion after watching her scenes. 😑😒#90DayFiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter pic.twitter.com/4mBPvjq3QtAugust 5, 2024

Now Angela would have fans believe that all of her temper tantrums stem from something Michale did. That Michael repeatedly hurt her by talking to other women and lying in the past. However, even if all that is true, instead of finally leaving Michael, she keeps him around. It's almost as if she gets some enjoyment embarrassing him, as he doesn't really put up much of an argument when she goes on these tangents.

I've reached the conclusion that Angela just isn't fun to watch anymore, and her level of visceral on the show is just too much to consume as a viewer. While drama has always been a cornerstone of this type of reality TV, there is such a thing as too much, and that's exactly what Angela offers these days. So with that being said, is it time for her to bow out and exit the TLC reality space, even if only temporarily? These comments from show viewers suggest it might be.

@TLC The 90 day verse is done with #Angela. We don’t care how much money you make off her antics, please stop funding this behavior. #90DayFianceHappyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/grwl68tl87August 5, 2024

I’m not watching another 90 day season with Angela. She is so mf disrespectful it’s starting to offend me. Then everyone just sits and watches smh #90DayFianceHappyEverAfterAugust 5, 2024

Shame on @TLC for letting this Abuse go on for Years, end this crap tonight. Angela is nothing but a Bully and you're giving her a public platform. This is Disgusting. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterAugust 5, 2024

Does anybody watch 90 day fiance? I can’t stand Angela 😒August 5, 2024

We all complain about Angela’s behaviour. Years ago I said I’d never watch her again and yet here I am. If we really want Angela to go - we have to stop watching her episodes. Then @TLC will have to give her the boot. #90dayfiancehappilyeverafterAugust 5, 2024

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 are streaming on Max and Discovery Plus.