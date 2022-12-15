Meet the Avatar: The Way of Water cast — who's who in Avatar 2

Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis in Avatar: The Way of Water

It's been 13 years since moviegoers first traveled to Pandora and met Jake Sully, Neytiri and other members of the Na'vi. Just on that fact alone, a refresher on who's who in the Avatar: The Way of Water cast would be necessary. But in addition to many familiar faces, the Avatar sequel also introduces many new characters.

Avatar: The Way of Water takes place more than a decade after the events of the original movie. For a while, life for Jake and Neytiri was peaceful as they raised their family, but eventually the humans return to Pandora. With them is a new foe to hunt and take out Jake, although he has a connection to the franchise's past.

The movie also explores more of Pandora and introduces us to a new clan of Na'vi who make their life in the ocean.

Read on for a breakdown of all the main players of the Avatar: The Way of Water cast.

Sam Worthington as Jake

Sam Worthington in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

In Avatar, Jake Sully is a marine, paralyzed, but who serves as an avatar in missions on Pandora to help establish relationships with the Na'vi so the humans can mine valuable resources. However, as Jake learns about the Na’vi and Pandora, he falls in love with Neytiri. He fights with Na’vi, leading them to victory over the humans. In The Way of Water, Jake is now a respected warrior and father, but when the humans return and start hunting him and his family, he decides it's best to go on the run to try and protect everyone.

Avatar is certainly Worthington's biggest role, though the English actor has also starred in Clash of the Titans, Terminator: Salvation and, most recently, Under the Banner of Heaven.

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

Zoe Saldana in Avatar (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Neytiri is the daughter of a Na'vi chieftain who finds Jake in the forests of Pandora. Instead of killing him, as is expected, she sees something in him and helps him learn the ways of the Na'vi. They eventually fall in love and after defeating the humans become the leaders of their clan. The sequel sees Neytiri now the mother of four, but still a fierce warrior ready to protect her family.

Zoe Saldana has been a part of some of the biggest movies over the last decade. In addition to Avatar, she stars in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, as well as Star Trek. She's also had a busy 2022 with The Adam Project, Amsterdam and From Scratch.

Stephen Lang as Quaritch

Stephen Lang in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Quartitch was the head of security for the humans on Pandora. As a marine, he was itching to fight the Na'vi and when Jake's peace talks don't work he gets his chance. However, Jake and the rest of the Na’vi defeat his forces and Quaritch is killed by Neytiri. So how is he back for Avatar 2? His memories and personality were uploaded into an avatar body in the event of his death. He is now tasked with tracking down and killing Jake.

Stephen Lang has been working in film and TV since the '80s, with some of his biggest roles including Manhunter, Tombstone and, of course, Avatar. More recently he's been the star of the horror franchise Don’t Breathe.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Sigourney Weaver in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Sigourney Weaver appeared in the first Avatar as Grace, a scientist who is fascinated by Pandora and helps Jake protect the Na'vi. Unfortunately, Grace dies in the first movie. Weaver returns in Avatar: The Way of Water though as Kiri, a Na'vi child born mysteriously from Grace's avatar and adopted by Jake and Neytiri. Kiri has a deep and mysterious relationship with the Na'vi deity Eywa.

Weaver is an Oscar-nominated actress best known for her role in the Alien franchise (including working with James Cameron on Aliens), as well as Working Girl, Ghostbusters and Galaxy Quest. Her recent credits include Call Jane and the Ghostbusters reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Jamie Flatters as Neteyam

Jamie Flatters in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Neteyam is the eldest of the Sully children. He is learning to become a strong warrior, but has problems leading his younger siblings.

Jamie Flatters has previously been seen in the BBC series Liars and in Netflix's The School for Good and Evil.

Britain Dalton as Lo'ak

Britain Dalton in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Lo'ak is the youngest son of Jake and Neytiri and the troublemaker in the family. While he often is just trying to help, his mistakes and how his family, particularly his father, reacts to them makes him feel like an outcast.

Dalton's biggest credit prior to Avatar was a season on Prime Video's Goliath. He also was the voice of young Nathan Drake in the Uncharted 4 video game.

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuk

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studio)

Tuk is the baby of the Sully family, but still tries to keep up with her older siblings.

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss' early credits have been spent mostly on TV, including on Apple TV Plus series Mr. Corman and the HBO Max original The Garcias.

Jack Champion as Spider

Jack Champion in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Spider is a human child that was too young to be sent back to Earth in cryo-freeze when the humans were defeated, so he stayed on Pandora and became friends with the Sully kids. However, he has a connection to one of their former enemies.

Jack Champion's most notable credit to date has been a role in The Night Sitter, but between Avatar and a role in Scream VI, he is sure to become more recognized.

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Kate Winslet in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Ronal is the spiritual guide for the Metkayina clan that takes in the Sullys, however she is skeptical of them.

The Way of Water is a reunion for Kate Winslet with Cameron after the two previously worked together on Titanic. The Oscar-winning actress is also known for The Reader, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and I Am Ruth.

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Tonowari is the chief of the Metkayina, who welcomes the Sullys to stay with them when they are on the run.

Viewers may recognize Cliff Curtis from his roles in movies like Reminiscence, Doctor Sleep, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the TV series Fear the Walking Dead.

Bailey Bass as Tsireya

Bailey Bass in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Tsireya is the daughter of Ronal and Tonowari. She helps the Sully kids learn the ways of the Metkayina clan, unlike her brothers Aonung (Filip Geljo) and Rotxo (Duane Evans Jr.). She also forms a particular bond with Lo'ak.

Bailey Bass is breaking out in 2022. In addition to her role in The Way of Water, she also starred as Claudia in Interview with the Vampire.

Other Avatar: The Way of Water cast members

Other actors appearing in Avatar: The Way of Water in smaller roles are Joel David Moore (Dodgeball) returning as Norm, a human scientist loyal to the Na'vi, CCH Pounder (The Shield) as Mo'at, Neytiri's mother and spiritual guide for the Omaticaya clan, Edie Falco (The Sopranos) as General Ardmore, head of the human military operations on Pandroa, and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) as Dr. Garvin, a human marine biologist.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing exclusively in movie theaters around the world.