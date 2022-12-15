Meet the Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration cast — a who's who guide

It's time to celebrate a "tale as old as time." Well, at least a tale over 30 years old, as Disney commemorates the story of Belle and the Beast in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Although the original movie was released in 1991, the special event actually celebrates the movie's historic Oscar nomination as the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture.

The part-animated, part live-action celebration features some big names celebrities, including a couple of Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Oscar winners. So who's featured in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration?

Take a look at the talented cast below.

H.E.R. as Belle

H.E.R. in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

Not even 30 years old, the famous musician H.E.R. already has five Grammys and an Oscar win to her name (the latter being for Best Original Song for the film Judas and the Black Messiah). While she doesn't have many acting credits, people are probably familiar with her hit songs "Best Part" featuring Daniel Caesar and "Focus."

Josh Groban as The Beast (aka Adam)

Josh Groban in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

Josh Groban is a multi-platinum-selling artist and Broadway actor who has been nominated for Grammys, Emmys and a Tony. In terms of his music career, he's perhaps best known for his single "You Raise Me Up" and "Believe" from The Polar Express.

While on Broadway he’s been in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, on screen he's been seen in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Good Cop and The Office.

Martin Short as Lumière

Martin Short in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

Martin Short hardly needs an introduction. He'ss an Emmy and Tony winner who has been working in TV and movies since the 1980s. Since those early days of his career he's been featured in Three Amigos!, Father of the Bride and he's currently starring in the Hulu hit series Only Murders in the Building.

David Alan Grier as Cogsworth

David Allen Grier in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

Funnyman David Alan Grier has been a TV staple for decades. He was quite recognizable in the '90s as one of the comedians fronting the sketch comedy series In Living Color. Since those days he's been in Boomerang, the original Jumanji, Peeples, The Carmichael Show and more. Interestingly enough, he's previously been in a live-action TV musical before, playing The Cowardly Lion in The Wiz Live!

Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts

Shania Twain in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

2022 continues to mark a comeback year of sorts for the country/pop music legend Shania Twain. Earlier this year, she shared her personal story on her rise to fame and subsequent step away from the limelight in the Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl.

Twain shot to superstardom in the '90s with songs like "You’re Still the One" and "From This Moment On," and she can boast about selling over 100 million records. However, she opted to take a break from the industry for nearly 15 years before ultimately returning to music.

Jon Jon Briones as Maurice

Jon Jon Briones in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

Jon Jon Briones is no novice to television. He's previously starred in hit shows like The Rookie, American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Briones has also been featured in streaming shows such as Ratched and Star Trek: Picard.

Joshua Henry as Gaston

Joshua Henry in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

Joshua Henry has roots in musical theater and Broadway, most recently seen in the Tony-Award-nominated revival of Carousel. Henry also has experience onscreen, having been featured in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and See, and in the film tick, tick... BOOM!

Rizwan Manji as Le Fou

Rizwan Manji in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

Many Schitt’s Creek fans recognize Rizwan Manji for portraying real estate agent Ray on the show. However, Manji has also starred in other series like The Magicians, Peacemaker and Atypical.

Leo Abelo Perry as Chip

Leo Abelo Perry in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

Young actor Leo Abelo Perry hasn't been in many projects to date. However, he's been seen in both Black-ish and the Disney Plus reboot of Cheaper By the Dozen.

Rita Moreno as the narrator

Rita Moreno in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Image credit: ABC)

Rita Moreno hardly needs an introduction. The EGOT winner has starred in both film adaptions of West Side Story in addition to The King and I, One Day at a Time and The Rockford Files. She's currently slated to appear in the new comedy 80 for Brady.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs live in the US on Thursday, December 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. It becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu.