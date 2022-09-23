Meet the Don't Worry Darling cast: who's Who in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller

The Don't Worry Darling cast is packed full of famous faces and has become one of the most talked-about new movies coming in 2022.

Olivia Wilde's follow-up to teen comedy Booksmart couldn't be more different if it tried. Don't Worry Darling transports us to Victory, an experimental 1950s utopian community where all the men are employed on something called the Victory Project.

Every resident's needs are met, with the only caveat being that every resident remains completely committed and supportive of the Victory Project's cause. However, star Florence Pugh begins to spot the cracks in the facade, and starts to unravel as she attempts to get to the bottom of what's going on below the surface.

Read on to find out which stars you can expect to see showing up in Don't Worry Darling...

Here are the big stars in the Don't Worry Darling cast

Florence Pugh as Alice Chambers

Florence Pugh is the leading actress in Don't Worry Darling. (Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage via Getty)

Florence Pugh leads the cast of Don't Worry Darling as Alice Chambers. Alice is married to Jack and the pair live together in their utopian company town. On the surface, she the perfect housewife, but she starts to notice things aren't quite what they seem in Victory, and becomes obsessed with unraveling the town's secrets.

Where else have you seen Florence Pugh? Florence Pugh has become a breakout leading star in recent years, with notable performances in Midsommar and Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of Little Women (the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress).

Viewers will also likely recognize her as Yelena from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character in Black Widow and Hawkeye. In 2023, she will feature in Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.

Harry Styles as Jack Chambers

Harry Styles features as Alice's hardworking husband, Jack. (Image credit: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Superstar singer Harry Styles features opposite Florence Pugh as her partner, Jack Chambers. Jack is clearly loyal to the Victory Project and his boss, Frank, and seems very determined to resist Alice's investigations into their perfect life.

Where else have you seen Harry Styles? Harry is undoubtedly known for his music both from his time with One Direction and his solo career; Don't Worry Darling is only his second feature film after having played a soldier in Christopher Nolan's war epic, Dunkirk, back in 2017. He also made a small cameo in a credits scene for Eternals, suggesting he'll be joining the MCU later down the line.

Later this year, Styles will star as Tom Burgess in the romantic drama My Policeman, which is coming to select theaters and Prime Video this fall.

Chris Pine as Frank

Chris Pine plays Frank, the mysterious leader of the Victory Project. (Image credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Chris Pine plays the villain of the piece, Frank. Frank is the leader of the Victory Project, which all the men in town are working on... though what they're working towards remains a well-kept secret.

Where else have you seen Chris Pine? Chris Pine is likely best known for playing Captain Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek film series, though he's also had major roles in both Wonder Woman movies, Into the Woods, and is due to front Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves next year.

Olivia Wilde as Bunny

Director Olivia Wilde is also part of the Don't Worry Darling cast, too. (Image credit: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde isn't just behind the camera on Don't Worry Darling, as she also stars in the film. She plays Bunny, one of Alice's closest friends inside the Victory community.

Where else have you seen Olivia Wilde? Olivia Wilde has starred in a variety of projects including TRON: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, Vinyl, The Lazarus Effect, House and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone. Don't Worry Darling is her second feature film, after making her debut with Booksmart in 2019.

Gemma Chan as Shelley

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan is playing Frank's wife, Shelley. (Image credit: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Gemma Chan plays Shelley, another of the devoted housewives living in Victory. Little is known about her character right now, though her marriage to Frank is sure to play into the movie's narrative.

Where else have you seen Gemma Chan? Gemma Chan is perhaps best known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians, but she also starred in the sci-fi drama, Humans, Eternals and Let Them All Talk. She's due to star opposite Tenet star John David Washington in Gareth Edwards' sci-fi romance, True Love, in 2023.

Nick Kroll as Bill

Nick plays Dean, one of the many men working on the Victory Project (Image credit: by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage via Getty)

Nick Kroll plays Bill, another one of the men working towards the future of the Victory Project in the film.

Where else have you seen Nick Kroll? Nick is mostly known for his work in comedy. He's lent his voice to a number of animated comedies including Sausage Party, the Sing movies, The Bob's Burgers Movie, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and was the co-creator of Netflix's popular comedy, Big Mouth (and its spin-off, Human Resources). He's also known for creating and starring in Kroll Show and the FX comedy series, The League.

Kiki Layne as Margaret

Kiki Layne plays another one of the housewives living in Victory. (Image credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kiki Layne plays another one of the women who live in Victory. Like many of the other characters, we don't know too much about her role, either, though you can see her ominously standing on a roof in the trailer. This seems to be one of the things that leads Alice to start questioning their way of life.

Where else have you seen Kiki Layne? Kiki Layne has appeared in Coming 2 America, If Beale Street Could Talk, and recently played Ellie Steckler in Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers. She's also returning to play Nile Freeman for the second time in The Old Guard 2.

Who else stars in Don't Worry Darling?

We'll be seeing plenty more faces crop up alongside the likes of Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Also starring are:

Asif Ali

Timothy Simons

Kate Berlant

Dita Von Teese

Sydney Chandler

Douglas Smith

Alisha Heng

Marcello Julian Reyes

Mariah Justice

Don't Worry Darling is now in movie theaters.