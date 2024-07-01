The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 1, 2024: Tom's comeback goes awry

Tom (Clint Howard) continues to insist that he's Luna's father, while Steffy )Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says Hope (Annika Noelle) needs to stay far away from her brother in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 1, 2024.

We're back this week at Forrester Creations, where Steffy assures Hope that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is engaged to a woman who truly loves him. "Step into the future," Steffy tells him. "Leave Hope in the past where she belongs."

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are kissing in the design office, where she says it's nice to be with him again. He understands because she's been bonding with her father. She lets him know that Bill (Don Diamont) wants to adopt her.

At Il Giardino, Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) that Tom (Clint Howard) is in the apartment getting ready for his performance. However, instead of getting ready, Tom's to Poppy (Romy Park) about Luna. Poppy tells Tom Luna isn't his daughter, but Tom doesn't believe her. Poppy only wishes it was Bill, he says, but the truth is that he's Luna’s father.

RJ is thrilled for Luna and this big step. Luna is excited too because she's gone so long without having a father, and now she does.

Tom wants to see Luna so she can know who her father is. Poppy tells him he needs to stop with the delusions, but he's insistent.

Hope reminds Steffy she shares a son with Thomas, so there's no way they can stay apart. Steffy, eager to get another dig in, tells Hope if she really loved Thomas the way she claims, she would have accepted his proposal and put his ring on her finger. Thomas finally steps in and tells Steffy to back off from attacking Hope, who needs some time to process the shock of his big news. He asks the women to stop arguing because he hates when they fight. Once he's gone, Hope says she wishes they could get along but she's tired of Steffy messing with her life.

Luna thinks everything is so surreal right now. For so long it was just her and her mother, but now they're a family. RJ has been wondering why Poppy withheld her father's identity so long given how excited she was to reunite with Bill.

Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is at the bar at Il Giardino when he spots his estranged wife, Li (Naomi Matsuda). Li isn't happy to see him, but he asks her to have a drink anyway.

Tom is angry that Poppy has been keeping him from seeing Luna. He thinks Poppy entrapped Bill because she wanted to be with a rich man, but he knows the truth. When Poppy says the paternity test proves it, he challenges the results and says the results aren't real.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Jack makes a toast to their son, Finn (Tanner Novlan). He asks if Li is there to pick up food or "pick up someone." When Li walks away, she runs into Sheila. Sheila scares her off and Sheila runs into Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), who makes Sheila uneasy. (Who has ever made Sheila uneasy?) She hurries off. Justin remarks to himself that there has never been live music at Il Giardino and he's there to see it.

Tom says he can tell Luna is his daughter. They spent so many nights together, and they the only reason they weren't together the night she was with Bill was because Tom was passed out on the tour bus. When she tells him they did a paternity test, he asks why she didn't say something sooner. He kept coming after her and writing letters to her, but they were all returned. Poppy says she never wanted her daughter around that kind of life, but Tom says he'll tell Luna he's her father no matter what.

Hope tells Steffy she'ss the one who made Thomas leave Los Angeles before they could repair their relationship. Steffy sees that as a good thing; he needed to get away from Hope.

Hollis asks Deacon if they need to go get Tom, but he appears at the bar. He's missing his sports drink so Hollis offers to go grab it. Meanwhile, we see someone wearing gloves pouring a white powder into the drink. Tom doesn't know this, of course, and after he takes a sip he starts to hallucinate as he warms up. Things are blurry and he's off balance.

Steffy points out that Thomas proposed twice and she turned him down. She needs to let him go. Hope still loves him and doesn't want to let him go. Steffy says it's all done now. Hope needs to be with someone who is single. Thomas has an exciting future ahead, one without her.

Tom chugs his sports drink. Deacon tells him the room is crowded and people are ready to see him. Tom is ready to take his life back and he's grateful for the chance to do it. Deacon says he's going "to kill" with his performance. Deacon steps out and introduces him to the big crowd. Tom gives Deacon a hug before taking the stage. The crowd is huge and they're excited. He starts to play as Li, Jack and Justin watch. Hollis, Sheila and Deacon smile and laugh as he plays. He moves the audience with his performance and his comeback seems to be a massive success.

Once Tom is finished playing he pulls off his glasses. The room is spinning. He promptly passes out. Sheila, Deacon and Hollis spring into action, but surprisingly there's no move from Li or Jack, who are both doctors, to help him.