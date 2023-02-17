Who is in the final of The Masked Singer UK 2023?

The Masked Singer UK final has arrived and we’ll see the final three contestants take to the stage for one last time in a bid to be crowned the champion of this masked extravaganza.

There was an array of wacky costumes this year on The Masked Singer UK season 4 — from Jacket Potato to Rubbish — and the competition’s first ever singing duo Cat and Mouse. But which crazy character will become the next winner of The Masked Singer UK?

As well as yelling "Take it off!" for one final time, we'll also be treated to a special group performance from all 13 contestants.

With only three masked celebrities left in the competition, here is a refresher on who is in the final of The Masked Singer UK 2023...

After weeks of impressing the judges and audience, Phoenix, Rhino and Fawn are in the final of The Masked Singer UK 2023.

Jellyfish and Jacket Potato narrowly missed out on the final after they were unmasked as Glee star Amber Riley and rock legend Richie Sambora in the semi-final.

Throughout the show, eagle-eyed fans have been speculating who could be behind the mask and have been using the clues each week to work out their identity.

Phoenix will be performing in the final of The Masked Singer UK 2023. (Image credit: Bandicoot TV)

Recently The Masked Singer UK sleuths used an Elton John clue to 'rumble' Phoenix as movie star Taron Egerton, although David Tennant and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson seem to be popular guesses amongst fans.

Fawn has also had heads scratching with her clues, but some believe that she could be TV star Suranne Jones thanks to a clue they thought could be about her role of Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack. Another top pick is All Saints singer Natalie Appleton.

Meanwhile, everyone thinks that Rhino is former Busted singer Charlie Simpson, while James Arthur is also a common guess.

The Masked Singer UK 2023 final will air on Saturday, February 18 at 7 pm on ITV1.