Herring vs. Frampton live stream: How to watch world championship boxing online from anywhere

Herring vs. Frampton is a highly anticipated and evenly matched boxing match, and sports fans looking for combat sports this Saturday will want to know how to watch the Herring vs. Frampton live stream. This fight will see two of the top super featherweight boxers square off, with each risking their careers in the face of potential retirements.

In one corner of the ring will be “Semper Fi” Jamel Herring, who is the defending champion but feels he has something to prove after his controversial win in his last title defense. In the other corner will be “The Jackal” Carl Frampton, who is a former world champion and former Fighter of the Year but needs to show that his best days aren’t stuck in his past.

When is Herring vs. Frampton live stream?

Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton championship boxing event is broadcasting on Saturday, April 3 from the Ceasars Palace Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. This boxing event starts with the Prelims at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Then the Main Card will be streaming at 4 p.m. Eastern. The Herring vs. Frampton main event should start at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Herring vs. Frampton will be available in the U.S. on ESPN+. The sports streaming service will have the entire event including the Prelims and the Main Card.

Herring vs. Framptom will be available in the U.K. and Ireland on free broadcast TV on Channel 5. U.K. boxing fans can stream Channel 5 and this fight on My5.com and the My5 app.

How to watch Herring vs. Frampton live stream in the U.S.

You can watch the entire Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton event on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the whole fight card starting at 2 p.m. and running all the way to the Herring vs. Frampton main event. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports.

You can also get Herring vs. Frampton and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

Herring vs. Frampton — The Main Event Preview

HERRING VS. FRAMPTON SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 2 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 4 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton • Tyrone McKenna vs. Zhankosh Turarov • Keyshawn Davis vs. Richman Ashelley Prelims • Donnie Nietes vs. Pablo Carrillo • Tursynbay Kulakhmer vs. Heber Rondon • Faizan Anwar vs. Evgenii Vazem

Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (22-2) is the defending WBO 130 pound champion, and this real American hero has been through battle in and out of the ring. Herring served in the United States Marine Corps for two tours of active duty as a gunner, and dealt with death up close in the field and in his personal life. Recently he’s struggled in the ring as well, with frustrating title defenses and the perils of COVID-19. Herring tested positive for coronavirus multiple times last summer, postponing his title defense with Jonathan Oquendo from July until September.

Once the fight night arrived, Herring faced a new frustration as Oquendo repeatedly headbutted the champ, opening a bad cut above his right eye. The headbuts were ruled intentional, and Oquendo was disqualified. Still many in boxing questioned Herring after he was given the option to continue but he chose to stop. Now Herring has landed a big matchup against a former world champion, and victory could lead to even bigger title unification fights. But based on his recent comments, a loss could mean the end of his career.

Carl “The Jackel” Frampton (28-2) is a former two-division world title holder, but this accomplished fighter has put himself at a crossroads with this fight against Herring. This will be his chance at a third world title in a third weight-class, and Frampton is confident in his ability to land the win. He is so confident that he has said in interviews that he will retire if he loses this fight to Herring. Plenty of boxers have promised to retire and kept fighting or returned to the ring, so take what Frampton says with a grain of salt.

Frampton has a lot of reasons to feel confident. In 2016, he won Fighter of the Year awards from ESPN, the BWAA, and The Ring Magazine. He’s a consensus top-five ranked fighter at super featherweight, and he scored a nice win last August with a seventh round knockout of Darren Traynor. The main knock against Frampton is that his two losses came in his last two world title fights, dropping his WBA title to Léo Santa Cruz in 2017 and failing to claim the IBF title against Josh Warrington in 2018. Frampton is going to need to prove that he once again is ready to win a world title fight.

Where can I watch Herring vs. Frampton in the U.K.?

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton online with Channel 5 and the My5 app. This championship boxing event starts at 10 p.m. British time.

My5 has content from Channel 5 and other British channels like 5USA, 5STAR and more streaming live. The My5 app also has on demand content including shows from PBS America and more. Best of all you can use the free My5 app and website to watch the Herring vs. Frampton fight live this Saturday night.

The Herring vs. Frampton live stream will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for watching this event using ESPN+ as you would watching the ESPN channel with a Live TV streaming login.

