Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana: How to watch UFC Fight Island 4 from anywhere

The Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana live stream headlines UFC Fight Island 4, and you can easily see this exciting fight card online with several options. This fight should be an important one, with a legend in the game seeking a chance to earn a title rematch. Now she’s facing off against a rising star who could steal her spot in line to challenge the current Women’s Bantamweight champ.

You can see who comes away victorious and ready for Amanda Nunes by watching Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana in UFC Fight Island 4 on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or ESPN.

When is UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana?

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana is broadcasting on Saturday, October 3 from the UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. The Prelims begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be available exclusively on ESPN+. The Main Card starts at 10:30 p.m. and is available on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 12:30 a.m. British time on Sunday, October 4 and the Main Card beginning at 3:30 a.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Island 4: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana live stream in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Holm and Aldana. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also see the Main Card from UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Each service will have what you need to start watching at 10:30 p.m., but you won’t be able to see the Prelims that start early in the evening.

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, and it includes ESPN. YouTube TV has ESPN and one of the deepest rosters of sports channels of any live TV streaming service.

Fubo TV recently added ESPN to their package, and this service has been sports focused from the start. Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has plans that include ESPN, but for big sports fans you can also step up to include tons of regional sports networks to watch your local teams play other sports too.

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana live stream — Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 7:30 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 10:30 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN The full event fight card • Holly Holm (13-5) vs. Irene Aldana (12-5) • Yorgan De Castro (6-1) vs. Carlos Felipe (8-1) • Germaine ds Randamie (9-4) vs. Julianna Pena (10-3) • Kyler Phillips (7-1) vs. Cameron Else (10-4) • Dequan Townsend (21-11) vs. Dusko Todorovic (9-0) Prelims • Carlos Condit (30-13) vs. Court McGee (20-9) • Charles Jourdain (10-3) vs. Josh Culibao (8-1) • Jordan Williams (9-3) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (8-2) • Loma Lookboonmee (4-2) vs. Jihn Yu Frey (9-5) • Casey Kenney (14-2-1) vs. Alateng Heili (14-7-1) • Luigi Vendramini (8-1) vs. Jessin Ayari (16-5)

Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm (13-5) is the second ranked Women’s Bantamweight fighter, and a former champion of both UFC and boxing. Holm has many famous bouts, but none were bigger than her win over Ronda Rousey, where she knocked her out to become the UFC champion. Holm also competed in the Featherweight division, and fought Cris Cyborg for that title as well.

Now this MMA, boxing and kickboxing expert is trying to work her way back up to a rematch with current champion Amanda Nunes. Aldana will have to be prepared to defend against strikes from every direction as Holm seeks to prove she’s still at an elite level after five losses in her last eight fights.

Irene “Robles” Aldana (12-5) is the sixth ranked Women’s Bantamweight fighter, and this mexican mixed martial artist is still seeking her first ever title. Aldana did fight for a title in two of her previous promotions, but lost both fights by knockout.

Now Aldana is jumping up the UFC rankings, with a 5-1 record over her last six fights including two stoppages. Now a win over a legend like Holly Holm could put her in position to be a future challenger for the title once Nunes returns from any leave taken to celebrate the birth of her daughter with her fiance Nina Ansaroff.

How to watch Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana begins at 12:30 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 3:30 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana live stream

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje on October 24.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana live stream cost?

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana is on ESPN+, which costs $6 a month or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on Oct. 3 with Holm vs. Aldana.