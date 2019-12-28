How to stream the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl game online if you don't have cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The NFL may close down its regular season this Sunday, but you can still enjoy a big football game on Monday night because Bowl season is here. The Orange Bowl is one of the oldest college bowls in history, and with a home-state team participating this year, the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium is sure to be rocking hard. You can stream this SEC vs. ACC matchup in the Capital One Orange Bowl even if you've cut the cord.

When is the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl

The 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl featuring Florida vs. the Virginia will be at 8 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 30, 2019. This game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

2019 Capital One Orange Bowl — Florida vs. Virginia preview

The 2019 Florida Gators (10-2) finished the regular season ranked in the top ten nationwide even though they finished third in the highly competitive SEC. Florida improved their regular season record by one win over 2018 in only the second year under head coach Dan Mullen. The Gator's only losses this season were against LSU and Georgia, who were both in the SEC Championship and finished ranked in the top five.

The CBS Sports HQ team breaks down the Orange Bowl matchup and makes their picks.

The 2019 Virginia Cavaliers (9-4) finished the season in first place in the Coastal Division of the ACC, which put them in the ACC title game against Clemson. Earlier in the season this outcome would have sounded far fetched because Virginia lost three out of four games, dropping road games at Notre Dame, Miami and Louisville. Head coach Bronco Mendenhall led his team to four straight wins in November, including a 39-30 win over a ranked Virginia Tech team. Will they have enough to compete with a top SEC team?

Stream the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl on ESPN

When you watch Florida vs. Virginia in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl, all you need is a way to stream ESPN. This is the flagship network for the worldwide leader in sports, and it is available on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Of these options, Hulu offers a popular full featured package while Sling TV offers the lowest regular price. Many of these services have a variety of free trials. Here are the details to help you decide which option is best for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here — scroll down and click "View channels in your area".

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here — scroll down and click "View channels in your area". The 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl on Hulu - ESPN comes on the base Hulu Live TV plan.

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more The 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl on Sling TV: The Sling Orange package includes ESPN, and is a low cost way to stream this Bowl game without cable.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . The 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl on AT&T TV Now: ESPN is in the Plus package, giving viewers a way to stream Florida vs. Virginia.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . The 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl on YouTube TV: ESPN is on YouTube TVs plan, making it a great option to watch college football Bowl games without cable.

How to watch the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl with a VPN if you're outside the United States

You could be traveling outside of the United States this weekend but I bet you still want to watch Florida vs. Virginia in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Sometimes streaming these big games overseas can flip from an easy score to a major penalty. Streaming services will often block their feeds if you're not in America.

There is a way to get things working again by using a VPN. That stands for "Virtual Private Network," and it'll send your internet through a specific set of servers. It zaps your internet traffic back into the United States even while you're abroad. That means you can head off to the islands, while your internet stays in the heartland.

Want to get a good VPN? It's easy with a subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnels your traffic through different locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections. Give one a try to see if it works for you, and then put it to good use. Even enjoy your football from a half a world away.