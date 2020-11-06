How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker

Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba and Bayern Muenchen look to extend their domination over Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 7 in the latest installment of Der Klassiker.

Six games. Five wins. One loss. 15 points each. That's the stage set for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the later iteration of "Der Klassiker — the German Classico — which kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Nov. 7.

What's the big deal about the game? First is that it's a classic rivalry. Thus the name. Second is that right now Bayern and Dortmund are 1-2 in the Bundesliga after a half-dozen games. They have the same record. They have the same number of points. Bayern leads in goal differential — 24:9 to 13:2 — for a four-point margin, which is what puts them atop the tables.

But throw all that out for Saturday's game.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munchen

If you're in the United States you can watch Dortmund and Bayern on ESPN+, which has the exclusive not just on this game, but on all Bundesliga games.

And that's not a bad thing. ESPN+ is the streaming service from the U.S. sports network, and it's home to all kinds of live sports that simply don't fit on traditional television. ESPN+ is available on just about every streaming platform there is, including phones and tablets, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, smart TVs, and in a web browser

ESPN+ runs $5.99 a month or $49.99 a year. But if you're really serious about your sports and entertainment, you should check out the ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ bundle that gets you all three of those services for just $12.99 a month.

What you need to know about Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Dortmund has lost its last three games to Bayern. That's a tough stat to overcome, but it's even worse when you go back further. In fact, Bayern has won nine of the past 12 meetings dating back to November 2014. So history is not on Borussia's side here.

Neither is the score. In their last three meetings, Bayern has outscored Borussia 9-1. Look at that 12-match bloc again and it's 31-10 in favor of Bayern.

Saturday's game is the first of two scheduled for the 2020-21 season. The next meeting will be March 6 at Bayern.