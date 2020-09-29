How to watch Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees live stream Wild Card Series online

José Ramírez will need to bring his big swing to the Playoffs for the Indians to advance.

It doesn't matter if you love the Bronx Bombers, or love to hate them, because everyone wants to know how to watch Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees live stream in the Wild Card series this week. This matchup has it all, with powerful sluggers and crafty ace pitchers on both sides. One team majorly overperformed in this shortened season, while the other hopes to use the playoffs as redemption for falling short of expectations this year.

Here is how you can watch this Wild Card Series online featuring the Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees.

How to watch Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING INDIANS VS. YANKEES GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Tuesday, Sept. 29 • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN Wednesday, Sept. 30 • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN Thursday, Oct. 1 • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees, Game 3 (If necessary)

The Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees Wild Card series starts on Tuesday, September 29 at 7 p.m. from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Games 1 and 2 if this series will air on ESPN.

If a game three is necessary, it is likely to end up on ESPN but it could land on any one of several other broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network.

You can access ESPN online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Sling TV ’s Orange Plan has ESPN streaming online for only $20 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get most MLB Playoffs games among the live streaming services. (See all Sling TV channels .)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes ESPN for Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees. For $65, the service also has ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network for all the other national MLB Playoffs games. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Fubo TV recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has Fox, FS1, ABC and MLB Network. Just be aware that Fubo no longer includes TBS, Indians and Yankees fans might be disappointed once their team gets to the next round. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Learn how to watch the entire 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream online.

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees Wild Card Series Preview

The Cleveland Indians (35-25) finished in third place in a crowded AL Central, but don’t let that fool you into thinking they’re an easy out this Fall. They were just one game out of the division win, and they closed out the season nine of their final 11 games.

The credit for this team's success can be spread around, but it starts with third baseman José Ramírez, who earned the Indians’ Triple Crown by leading the team in batting average, home runs and runs batted in. Their game one starting pitcher, Shane Bieber, led the Indians in wins, ERA and strikeouts so if the Yankees can’t touch him, Cleveland may be legit postseason stars.

The New York Yankees (33-27) had a disappointing end to an underperforming season in the Bronx. The Yankees lost six of their final eight games, and finished far behind the Rays in the AL East. Key players like Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge had down years, but they were kept afloat by players like first baseman Luke Voit, who had 22 home runs and 52 runs batted in during the sixty game short season. They also lost a star pitcher, Aroldis Chapman, for part of the season due to a bout with COVID-19. However their game one starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was as good as advertised, with seven wins and 94 strikeouts.

How to watch Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. The Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees live Wild Card series will be on BT Sport ESPN channel. Heads up to U.K. fans that it looks like this game will be airing time delayed the next morning.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees Wild Card Series. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees Wild Card games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.