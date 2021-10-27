How to watch Georgia vs Florida college football game

Can anyone in college football stop Georgia? That is going to be the big question this season, as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have looked nearly unbeatable thus far. The latest team that will try to best Georgia is the Florida Gators, in the latest edition of the classic SEC rivalry that will take place in Jacksonville, Fla. at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 30 on CBS.

This is just one of a handful of big rivalry games taking place in week nine of the college football season, including another SEC matchup between No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 18 Auburn, a top-10 matchup between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State, as well as No. 20 Penn State vs No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday Night Football.

Read on in this article to get a brief preview of No. 1 Georgia vs Florida, as well as how to watch the game, including if it is available to stream.

Georgia vs Florida matchup preview

For the last few years, the road to a college football national championship has gone, at least in part, through the SEC (heck, in 2018, SEC rivals Georgia and Alabama played each other in the national championship game). Things certainly don’t look like they’ll be any different this year, as Georgia has been far-and-away the best looking team.

It all starts with the Georgia defense. In seven games, Georgia has only allowed four touchdowns. They are holding teams to an incredible 6.5 points per game and just 208.3 yards of offense per game, and have racked up 24 sacks and 10 turnovers. The defense has scored three touchdowns itself, to boot.

Things have been going so well on the defensive side of the ball, it hasn’t mattered that Georgia’s quarterback position is a little unsettled. JT Daniels started the season, but having to deal with an injury has led to Stetson Bennett starting multiple games, where he has only thrown for 996 yards (on 57 completions), but 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. JT Daniels is getting back to full health, though head coach Kirby Smart has been non-committal as to who will start. Either way, Georgia should be able to rely on their running game, as Zamir White, James Cook and Kendall Milton have combined for 939 rushing yards on the season.

It would have been a tough matchup regardless for Florida, but the Gators have struggled since their close week three loss to Alabama. Since that game, Florida has alternated between wins and losses, coming into this game with a 4-3 record. Can the team that nearly upset Alabama put a scare into Georgia?

If they want to do that they’ll first need a better defensive performance than their last game against LSU, where they gave up 49 points. Even so, the Florida defense ranks in the top 50 in the country and has only allowed more than 20 points to LSU and Alabama.

But of course, it will all come down to whether or not Florida can figure out the Georgia defense. Florida has been dealing with its own quarterback shuffle this season, as both Emory Jones and Richardson have played some significant time, but Jones is the primary option, throwing for 1,305 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for 495 yards (leading the team) and another two touchdowns; he has thrown nine interceptions, however. Richardson, who is second on the team in rushing with 348 yards, will still likely see some action.

In the last 10 years of the rivalry, Georgia holds the slight edge, 6-4, though it was Florida who won in 2020. Georgia is a 14 point favorite for this year’s game.

How to watch Georgia vs Florida in the U.S.

Georgia vs Florida is the SEC Game of the Week for CBS, airing at 3:30 p.m. ET. With the game airing nationally, fans across the country can watch it on their local CBS station if they are subscribers to a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service (all providers carry CBS), have a TV antenna that receives the local CBS signal or is signed up for a live TV streaming service, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

There is also a streaming option for the game, as Paramount Plus will have Georgia vs Florida game live for all subscribers, regardless if they are signed up for the $4.99 per month or $9.99 per month plan. Subscribers will be able to find the game in the Live TV section of the platform.

If you are a subscriber to any of the above services, you can also watch the Georgia vs Florida game through CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app.

How to watch Georgia vs Florida from anywhere

While Paramount Plus has begun to roll out to international markets, with more on the way, but access to CBS stations is not available to international subscribers. So instead, a good option to for watching the Georgia vs Florid game if you are outside the U.S. is a virtual private network, or VPN.

A VPN is a service that routes network traffic through a specific set of servers in a country to create an encrypted feed to watch over a computer. In simpler terms, a VPN hooks a viewer up with a safe feed from another country so they can watch a specific broadcast.