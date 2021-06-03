The internet movie database, better known as IMDb, is in the streaming game now, having launched its own service, IMDb TV.

IMDb TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service (AVOD), which means that all of the content available on IMDb TV is free, it just comes with some brief ads prior to and occasionally during any video.

IMDb TV offers plenty of shows and movies, both classic and more recent, for users to enjoy. The streaming platform is also expanding its original programming, which includes a number of short documentaries in addition to an announced spinoff of the Amazon Prime original series Bosch — Amazon is the parent company of IMDb.

So how can you start watching IMDb TV? Here’s a quick breakdown.

How to watch IMDb TV

First, IMDb TV is only available for streamers in the U.S., including U.S. territories. However, for those interested in IMDb TV outside of the U.S., it is possible to access it through a VPN.

While IMDb TV is free, an IMDb account is necessary (also free) to begin watching content. Once logged in, users can stream available titles from the IMDb app via the IMDb TV page. It can also be accessed through the IMDb TV app for Amazon Fire TV and Roku, from a laptop or personal computer or on the IMDb TV channel on Amazon Prime Video.

In the event that there are any playback issues, it may be necessary to download the latest version of the IMDb app; IMDb TV is available on iOS app versions 9.13 and higher and Android versions 8.0 and higher. If issues persist, it is best to contact IMDb’s customer service team.