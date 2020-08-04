How to watch Juventus vs. Lyon live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League

Now that Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus have their hands on the Serie A trophy, it's time to turn their attention to the EUFA Champions League.

Lyon goes into this Champions League second leg with a one-goal advantage after beating Juventus back in February in the Groupama Stadium, with Lucas Tousart scoring the winner.

A lot has happened since that first encounter — to say nothing of a global pandemic getting in the way. So who is the favorite to go through, and where can you see this game?

Read on for all the details.

Since the restart of football matches, Lyon has mainly played friendlies against various European opposition. To date, they have played one domestic game which was the French Cup against PSG which they lost on penalties. So their buildup has been less demanding than Juventus who have played league football for a lot longer and have yet again, won the Italian League, Serie A after they beat Sampdoria just over a week ago.

Lyon finished Ligue 1 in a very disappointing seventh position, so missing out on European qualification for next season. Fans expect far more so this competition gives them the opportunity to give the fans something to cheer about.

Juventus reached this stage by topping their group which included Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow. They were unbeaten in the group only dropping points by a draw with Atletico Madrid.

Lyon edged through, finishing second in their group that compromised of RB Leipzig, Benfica and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

In six previous encounters between the two clubs, Juventus have won four times, with one draw and the solitary Lyon victory which was in the first leg.

Can they double that win statistic?

At home, you would have to say Juventus even though trailing from the first leg start as favourites. Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a remarkable 31 goals in Serie A this year is desperate to get Juventus into the quarter-finals and even further. He and Pablo Dybala have built a strong relationship in the attack, and defensively they are strong. Lyon will hope that the likes of Moussa Dembele or Memphis Depay can snatch a goal or two and that Thiago Silva in defence can roll back the years and put in an outstanding display to curtail the Juve attacks that undoubtedly will occur.

How to watch Juventus vs. Lyon in the United States

The game is at 3 p.m. Eastern Time via fubo TV, Galavision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, CBS All Access and ZonaFutbol.

With CBS All Access you can unlock over 15,000 programmes for you to enjoy from only $5.99 a month. Great value.