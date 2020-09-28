The next legendary battle between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson is set for Week Three of Monday Night Football

The most riveting matchup of the early NFL season is on tonight, so we’ll make sure you know how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens live stream online. Two of the most talented teams in recent football history square off as a legendary rivalry begins to unfold. Reigning Super Bowl MVP and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs into Baltimore, where 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson looks to defend his home turf.

Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. The only fans allowed to attend are close friends and family members associated with the team, but this is the first time spectators are being allowed into the Ravens' arena this season.

There’s a lot to unpack with this matchup, but first, here’s how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens live stream online.

What to watch for in the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup:

The eventual champions came out on top during these two team’s meeting just a year ago with a score of 33-28. It was an action-packed battle to the bitter end that saw Mahomes defend his home field with 374 passing yards and three touchdowns.

For as much credit as Mahomes deserves, and rightfully so, there’s a lot more to a football team that just its star player. Defensively, the Chiefs did a decent job combatting head coach John Harbaugh’s intricate rushing schemes, holding Jackson to just 46 yards on the ground. However, it was running back Mark Ingram III who stole the show with a monstrous three-touchdown performance for his team.

Even if Lamar isn’t getting it done on the ground, Kansas City needs to keep a close eye on the Ravens’ running back core. The veteran Ingram is a nightly threat to rip off big plays and the addition of rookie running back J.K. Dobbins adds a new facet to an already dominant run game.

This isn’t the same Baltimore team that the Chiefs faced last season, which makes it all the more imperative to keep the air assault going. Mahomes picked apart a secondary that was near the best in the NFL a season ago — It’s time for him to double-down.

No matter which direction the matchup swings, we’re in for a historic battle between two of the greatest up-and-coming leaders the NFL has seen in the modern era of football.