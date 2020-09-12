How to watch Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF livestream online

Orlando City celebrates during the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando earlier this summer. They'll take on Florida rival Inter Miami CF on Saturday.

Florida rivals Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF will square off Saturday, Sept. 12, and Major League Soccer fans outside the sunshine state will have options to catch the game.

ESPN+ will carry the game for out-of-market viewers starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time from Orlando. Local viewers can find the game on some local channels that may have streaming options.

How to watch Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF

ESPN+ will carry this game for out-of-market viewers. At $6 a month, the streaming service offers some live sports and other programming, but don't expect to find the premier shows and games you'd get on the main channel.

You can also bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for $13 a month, giving you access to a whole lot of sports, TV and movie content in one go. Just be warned that ESPN+ doesn't offer a free trial, so you'll have to part with a few bucks to give it a try.

In Orlando, the game will be found on FOX 35 Plus. In Miami, you can catch it on CBS4 and UniMás Miami.

If you don't have access to local channels via cable, satellite or other means, major streaming services may offer access to them. For instance, YouTube TV carries CBS4 along with other popular cable offerings for $65 per month. To find what channels are available in your area, punch in your zip code on the website for your preferred streaming service.

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF: Game preview

This pandemic-afflicted Major League Soccer season finds these two clubs at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando City nearly won the MLS is Back Tournament inside the coronavirus-resistant bubble in their own backyard last month and currently sit at fourth in the conference standings at 4-2-4.

Inter Miami has struggled in its first season in the league, however, and are on the outside looking in for the MLS Cup Playoffs, which start in November. They're 2-6-2 heading into Saturday's game against Orlando City.

Previously, 14 teams have moved on to the playoffs, but the pandemic prompted some scheduling changes and 18 teams will advance this year. That means only a handful of clubs will miss out on the postseason.

But even if Inter Miami fails to make the playoffs, they're still claiming some bragging rights over their neighbor. Inter Miami managed to upset Orlando City in a 3-2 win Aug. 22, which marked the team's first win in its history. They began play during the 2020 season.

Orlando City will be looking to avenge that defeat and continue climbing the standings. They're led by forward Chris Mueller, who has scored six goals on just 11 shots on goal this year.