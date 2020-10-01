How to watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals live stream Wild Card Series online

If your closet has a throwback Tony Gwynn jersey or a Stan Musiel poster, you are sure to want to know how to watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals live stream in the Wild Card series this week. These two teams should make for an exciting matchup, as they’re evenly matched as they fight for the right to go to the NL Divisional round.

Here is how you can watch this Wild Card Series online featuring the San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING PADRES VS. CARDINALS GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Friday, Oct. 2 • San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3, 7 p.m., ESPN

The San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card series starts on Wednesday, September 30 at 5 p.m. from Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.. Game 1 of this series will air on ESPN2, and games 2 and 3 will be on ESPN.

You can access ESPN and ESPN2 online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Sling TV’s Orange Plan has ESPN and ESPN2 streaming online for only $20 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get most MLB Playoffs games among the live streaming services. (See all Sling TV channels .)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes ESPN and ESPN2 for San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals. For $65, the service also has ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network for all the other national MLB Playoffs games. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Fubo TV recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has Fox, FS1 and MLB Network. Just be aware that Fubo no longer includes TBS, so fans who want to see the American League Playoffs too might be disappointed once it gets to the next round. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Learn how to watch the entire 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream online.

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card Series Preview

The San Diego Padres (37-23) finished in second place in the NL West, but they had a record that would have been good enough to win almost any other division in MLB. The Padres closed out their final weekend winning three out of four games against the San Francisco Giants so they are bringing momentum into the playoffs.

This team has been good in nearly every phase of the game, with young superstars at the plate including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado driving in tons of runs. Also starting pitcher Zach Davies put up incredibly strong number during this short season, going 7-4 with a 2.73 earned run average. He’ll pitch against the Cardinals in game two of this series.

The St. Louis Cardinals (30-28) came in second to the Cubs in the NL Central, even though they had less wins than the Cincinnati Reds. It was a freak of the short schedule and some COVID related game cancellations that weren’t rescheduled.

The Cardinals weren’t the best team in the league when it came to scoring runs, but it didn’t matter much because they have an amazing one-two punch on the mound. Game one starter Kwang Hyum Kim has a 1.62 ERA this season, and game two starter Adam Wainwright posted a 3.15 ERA and had 54 strikeouts in ten starts.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. The San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals live stream Wild Card series will be on BT Sport 2 channel.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card Series. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.