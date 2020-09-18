Considering these two highly touted competitors split their last two meetings, you’ll want to make sure you know how to watch Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC online. Only three games remain for each of these clubs including this highly-anticipated meeting.

You won’t want to miss the match, which goes down tonight. Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC begins at 10:00 p.m. EST from CenturyLink Field in Seattle. To stream the action, you’ll need access to one of the premier live sports streaming services provided by the Worldwide Leader in sports coverage — ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC online:

Like many of these pivotal MLS matches before it, the Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC competition can be streamed using ESPN+. For a reasonable charge of $5.99 per month, subscribers to ESPN+ will be able to view the Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC match along with most major MLS matches through the end of the regular season.

A compelling option for subscribers looking to entertain their whole family is the ESPN+ Bundle. For the low monthly price of $12.99, subscribers gain access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at a reduced rate. This is a great way to consolidate your streaming services and save some money in the process. Signing up for this package guarantees entertainment for your children, spouse, parents and everyone in between.

Other exciting offerings from ESPN+ include exclusive digital content, and access to a wide variety of sports programming and live streaming sporting events across multiple leagues. ESPN+ is unique in providing sports subscribers with a ton of content to dive deeper into their favorite leagues and players beyond simply watching games.

What to watch for in the Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC match:

During the most recent meeting between Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC, which took place just under three weeks ago, most of the scoring took place within a 12-minute span. At the 48-minute mark, midfielder Jordan Morris was set up for his first goal by Nicolás Lodeiro. With an open net due to an error in judgment by the goalie, Morris sprinted up the pitch and scored with ease. Just 59 seconds later, João Mior stole the ball from LAFC and set Maurice up for a tough, contested shot at the goal. Ultimately, these two scores were decisive in a crucial win for Seattle Sounders FC.

Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi won’t allow LAFC to go down without a fight. He has scored in each of their last two meetings including his club’s only goal in their match against the Sounders on August 30. Rossi continuously impresses as one of his team's leading scorers every time out.

Unfortunately for LAFC, Seattle is coming off of one of its best offensive performances of the season. Five players scored in a 7-to-1 rout over San Jose just days before this match against Los Angeles. Though each team won its last match, momentum favors Seattle after winning or tying in four of its last five games.

With each of the two clubs positioned for a postseason bid, there’s not a lot left on the line other than bragging rights. Seattle Sounders FC may look for revenge after being defeated by LAFC during the Round of 16 in the MLS is Back Tournament on July 27. This is set up to be a fantastic match on Friday evening.