UFC 257 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor • Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler • Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood • Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov • Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas Prelims • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast • Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior • Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio Early Prelims • Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev • Amir Albazi vs. Zhalfas Zhumagulov

Poirier vs. McGregor 2 is this Saturday Night, and MMA fans who are new to streaming need to know how to watch UFC 257 on Roku. You may not be able to catch a flight to Fight Island, but it can be easy to set up your TV to stream this massive rematch. If you want to watch UFC 257 on the greatest streaming devices, you can score an easy win with ESPN on Roku.

Roku devices come in a variety of price points and sizes. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is excellent, affordable, and small but any Roku will be able to stream the latest major night of MMA.

On January 23, UFC 257 is broadcasting eleven total bouts live from UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features a rematch between the second ranked lightweight contender and the biggest name is the UFC.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (26-6) wants another shot at the title but first he needs revenge against “The Notorious” Conor McGregor (22-4). It was six years ago when these two last faced off, and McGregor scored a fast first round knockout win over Poirier. Now they’re running it back, and the winner has “Next” for the Lightweight title. Will that mean King Khabib?

Learn how to watch UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 on Pay-Per-View

Now you just need to know how to watch it on your Roku. The only way to watch UFC 257 is on ESPN+, which is part of the ESPN channel. Before you can watch the fighters walk to the octagon, you'll need to get the ESPN channel on your Roku.

How to get the ESPN channel for Roku

Channels are available in the Roku Store, and they can be installed from the web or using the remote on your Roku device. You can sign in with your Roku account on the web and send the channel to your devices in a snap. Click here to get started .

The app should show up on your Roku once you are done. It's just like magic.

If you prefer, you can use your remote to install the channel on your Roku.

On the home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store in the main menu. Select the Search option. Use the on screen remote to type ESPN . The ESPN channel will appear in the results. Find it, and select Install this channel to complete.

Now you just need to get the ESPN channel logged in with your ESPN+ account, so you are ready to watch your Pay-Per-View purchase.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

That's all you need to do on your Roku. Now all you need to do is buy the UFC 257 Pay-Per-View so you're ready to watch on Saturday. Here are your options for seeing the big fights.