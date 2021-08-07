UFC 265 Prelims are ready to deliver eight fights this Saturday night leading up to the Pay-Per-View Main Event, so MMA fans want to learn the best options for how to watch UFC 265 Prelims live stream. The Featured Fight of the UFC 265 Prelims sees two Lightweight fighters who are both looking to jump into the top 15 rankings. Bobby Green wants a signature win to add to his long career to help push him into the best of the division. Rafael Fiziev is a young star on the rise and he would rather grab this opportunity for himself than just be a stepping stone for a gatekeeper.

You can watch the UFC 265 Prelims either on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or on ESPN. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $60 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 265 PPV main card, including the Lewis vs. Gane main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Fubo TV.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 265 Pay-Per-View featuring Lewis vs. Gane.

When is UFC 265?

UFC 265 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane • Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz • Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque • Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill • Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney Prelims • Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev • Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez • Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne Early Prelims • Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne • Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos • Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto • Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

UFC 265 will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 7, from the Toyota Center in Houston.

UFC 265 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. Both the Early Prelims and the Prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPN2. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Lewis vs. Gane.

In the U.K., UFC 265 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 265 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 265 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN2. This Prelims Card includes nine fights including a bout between two Lightweight fighters, when Bobby Green (27-11-1) takes on Rafael Fiziev (9-1).

You can get the full UFC 265 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Green vs. Fiziev. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 265 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 265 Early Prelims and Prelims begins on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. Fubo TV is in the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service now has ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to get these channels. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn How to Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane

Hulu with Live TV offers a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch the UFC 265 Prelims on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN2 and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC 265 Prelims — Green vs. Fiziev Preview

The UFC 265 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two UFC Lightweight fighters, as Bobby Green and Rafael Fiziev battle.

“King” Bobby Green (27-11-1) is a longtime UFC fighter who is looking for the right win to help him break through in the division. This amateur wrestler and Jiu-Jitsu expert is 8-6-1 since joining the UFC but his biggest fights against big names have ended in losses for the “King”. That includes his last fight, which was a loss to fifteenth ranked Thiago Moises. Green has enough wins in the promotion and a recent three fight win streak so he probably isn’t in danger of being cut, but he’s going to need a signature win or two if he hopes to be one of the best in the UFC.

Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (9-1) is a young rising star who may be ready to snatch a promising future away from “King” Bobby Green. This young native of Kazakhstan has only one loss, which came in his first ever UFC fight against Magomed Mustafaev. This is the second fight of a four-fight contract with UFC that Fiziev signed back in late 2020. Fiziev is also riding back to back bonuses, with a Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night in his last two bouts. Win, lose, or draw — Fiziev is sure to make this exciting to watch.

How to watch UFC 265 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 265 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Lewis vs. Gane live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 265 Pay-Per-View?