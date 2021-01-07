How to watch Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga

Union Berlin faces VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, January 9th as they play a vital match for fifth place in the Bundesliga. Matched on nearly every stat in the league table, this is set to be a key match for both clubs.

Union Berlin goes into the match slightly favourably. They have the better goal difference, and their record for the season is 6-6-2, with 24 points overall. However, with 2020/21 being the club’s first season in the Bundesliga, this record is nothing to sniff at whatsoever. They currently hold 5th place in the league.

Their league table neighbours, Wolfsburg, share the same 6-6-2 record for the 2020/21 season but have had a slightly worse time on the pitch in their last few games. Despite their convincing win against Werder Bremen last week, they’ve suffered a few setbacks from top-of-the-table teams recently. VfL Wolfsburg currently sit at 6th place.

Here’s how to watch the Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg game on Jan. 10, 2021.

How to watch Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg in the US

The Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg match is exclusive to ESPN+ in the US.

ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $50 across the year, but this monthly price will go up to $59.99 for new subscribers on January 8, 2021. The new price will trickle down to older subscribers a few months later, too.

You could also consider getting ESPN+ with the Disney Bundle, rather than a standalone subscription. The Disney Bundle along with Disney+ and Hulu. Subscribing to the Disney Bundle doesn't just give you access to everything on ESPN+, but Disney+ and Hulu too. This means you're getting a great value entertainment package for your whole family with all the latest sports. ESPN+ currently costs $12.99 a month, but this also increases to $13.99 in March 2021.

The game starts in the US at 9:30am EST on January 9, 2021.

How to watch Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg in the UK

Not every game in the Bundesliga is televised in the UK, and sadly Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg appears to be one viewers won't be able to tune into.

BT Sport are the license holders for the Bundesliga in the UK, and they show a decent amount (but not all) of Bundesliga games throughout the week. On January 9th, they’re only showing the Bayer Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen match at 2:30pm, and the Leipzig vs. Dortmund gave at 5:30pm.

You can sign up directly at the BT Sport website, and then watch on most streaming devices like your PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, mobiles or tablets on the BT Sport app.