How to watch West Indies cricket in the US

ESPN+ is the home of West Indies cricket for the next five years.

Today, ESPN+ and Cricket West Indies finalized a deal which will see ESPN+ become the new home of so much cricket in the US.

For the next five years, ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to all men’s and women’s International Cricket Council Future Tours Program played in the Caribbean. The deal also includes domestic Cricket West Indies matches for a total of 124 matches including 20 Tests, 46 One Day Internationals and 58 T20s.

This new deal starts from February 7 with domestic CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches, including the championship final on February 27. The first international match under the agreement starts March 2 when Sri Lanka plays the West Indies team.

Future international tours under the five-year deal include: Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, India (2022, 2023), New Zealand (2022, 2024) and England (2022, 2024) among others in subsequent years.

John Lasker, Vice President of ESPN Digital Media Programming, said that “adding a strong slate of CWI events to ESPN+ is just the latest example of our commitment to cricket and serving fans with the best, most comprehensive cricket content in the U.S.”

With so many matches on the way, here’s how to watch West Indies cricket on ESPN+.

How to watch West Indies Cricket on ESPN+

An ESPN+ subscription costs just $5.99 a month, or $59.99 annually. For that price, you get access to all the action from West Indies cricket. You'll also get coverage from the NBA, NHL, MLB as well as select games from the English Premier League, rugby and the UEFA Nations league among many others.

To sign up, you've just got to register an account at the ESPN+ splash page, choose your subscription package and then access ESPN+ from your preferred device!

You can watch ESPN+ in your web browser, on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku-powered devices and smart TVs. If you own a modern games console, you can also watch on Xbox One consoles and on PlayStation 4 and 5.

ESPN+ is also available as part of a bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu, all for $12.99 a month. That means you'll get all the sports coverage you could want, as well as plenty of on-demand entertainment from Hulu and the world of Disney, too!