How to Watch World Series 2020 Live: Dodgers vs Rays - Game 2

Can Mookie and the Dodgers earn their redemption, or will the Rays win one for the record books?

The final round of the MLB Playoffs started off with a bang last night, so everyone wants to know how to watch Game 2 of the World Series 2020 live stream with Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays. The MLB Playoffs have been outstanding so far, and the two best teams from the season made it through a postseason tournament that started with 16 teams.

Now the Los Angeles Dodgers have jumped out to an early lead, and shaken off the stigma around ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw. But don’t count out the Tampa Bay Rays because their mix of relentless play and a relaxed attitude mean they always have a chance to come back.

Here is how you can watch the World Series 2020 live stream featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays. Game 2 tonight features Tony Gonsolin vs. Blake Snell. You'll even have the option to see this series in 4K HDR with Fubo TV.

How to watch World Series 2020: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING 2020 WORLD SERIES DODGERS VS. RAYS GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Los Angeles Dodgers lead series 1-0 Wednesday, Oct. 21 • Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Game 2, 8 p.m., FOX Friday, Oct. 23 • Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Game 3, 8 p.m., FOX Saturday, Oct. 24 • Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Game 4, 8 p.m., FOX

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series Game 2 will be played Wednesday, October 21 at 8 p.m. from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers are considered the home team for this game, so the Rays will bat in the top of the first inning. All seven games will be played at this one stadium, and all games of the World Series will be on Fox.

You can access either Fox online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Fubo TV includes Fox for this series, along with ESPN, NBC, CBS and other channels for more sports action. Fubo TV is broadcasting all of the World Series Dodgers vs. Rays live stream games in 4K HDR. All you need is a compatible Fubo 4K setup, and then put on the Fox 4K channel on Fubo. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Sling TV has many local Fox stations live streaming online as part of their Blue Plan for only $20 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get even more games and sports. Still this is a low cost option to watch the World Series online compared to other Live TV streaming services. (See all Sling TV channels .)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes Fox for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. For $65, the service includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network for all kinds of baseball and other sports coverage. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers Fox along with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and TBS to give fans access to tons of live sports all year round. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now offers Fox live streaming on their base $55 plan.

World Series 2020: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays MLB World Series Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17) now hold a 1-0 series lead over the Rays, and that Game 1 win was a complete team effort. They had a mix of slugging and small ball to run up the score, putting up eight runs in bunches. Both Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts hit home runs, while the bottom half of the batting order strung together key singles to produce a four run fifth inning. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw got the win with six innings of pitching with only one earned run.

In Game 2, the Dodgers will give the ball to pitcher Tony Gonsolin (2-2). He’s a second year player who has an outstanding career 2.60 earned run average, but this is his first ever postseason and he lost his only start to Braves in the Championship series. Can he tune out the pressure and bring the heat?

The Tampa Bay Rays (40-20) put up a fight in Game 1 of the World Series even if it didn’t go their way. Centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier hit a home run and drove in two runs on two hits, but he was the only Ray to have more than one hit. Additionally, the Rays batters only managed to draw one walk the entire game. The Braves managed to frustrate the Dodgers in the last round by working the count for long at bats, and that can lead to more walks. It’s a strategy the Rays should consider.

The Rays turn to starting pitcher Blake Snell to help them rebound in Game 2. Snell has had an excellent season and very good postseason, with a 3.38 earned run average this October. The bigger question will be if the hitters can step up at the plate and produce runs early.

How to watch World Series 2020 Dodgers vs. Rays live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see baseball’s championship live. The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays live stream World Series will be on BT Sport 1 channel starting Tuesday.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can these World Series games live along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch World Series 2020 Dodgers vs. Rays live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the World Series 2020 featuring Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the World Series 2020 games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.