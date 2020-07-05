How to watch the F1 Austrian Grand Prix race live stream online

Source: Screenshot (Image credit: Screenshot)

Finally, the world's premier auto racing series is back. Formula 1 is returning from its time away due to the global pandemic, and cars are back on the track. First up? The Austrian Grand Prix on July 5.

This time last year there were eight races already under the drivers' belts. But the 2020 season never got a single green flag thanks to COVID-19. The Australian Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix were canceled outright. Others were postponed.

That makes this weekend's race all the more important.

But when drivers hit the track, they'll be doing so just like other sports — without any fans in the stands.

Here's what you need to know going into this weekend's event:

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix online in the United States

The Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast on ESPN this weekend in the U.S. As the race is taking place in Austria, that means you're going to have to get up pretty early to catch much of the practice runs. The race itself is at a much more respectable 9 a.m. Eastern on Sunday.

ESPN is available on pretty much every major streaming service, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV. (And it's coming soon to FuboTV .)

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV ESPN x x x x ESPN 2 x x x x

Note that the Austrian Grand Prix is not available on ESPN+.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 3: Practice 1, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Practice 1, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. Friday, July 3: Practice 2, ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 2, ESPN2, 8:55 a.m. Saturday, July 4: Practice 3, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Practice 3, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. Saturday, July 4: Qualifying, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Qualifying, ESPN, 8:55 a.m. Sunday, July 5: Grand Prix Weekend, 8 a.m.

Grand Prix Weekend, 8 a.m. Sunday, July 5: Austrian Grand Prix, 9:05 a.m.

Stream Formula 1 online if you've cut the cord

How to watch the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Canada

If you want to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in Canada, you'll be doing so on TSN.

Here's the TSN Formula 1 schedule for this weekend. All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 3: Practice, TSN, 8:45 a.m.

Practice, TSN, 8:45 a.m. Saturday, July 4: Qualifying, TSN, 8:55 a.m.

Qualifying, TSN, 8:55 a.m. Sunday, July 5: Austrian Grand Prix, 9:05 a.m.

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in the UK

This weekend's race (and every other race this season) is available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. This weekend that includes all three practice sessions, qualifying, and Sunday's race.

Here's the schedule. All times are BST.