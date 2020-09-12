Karate Hottie Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 10 from anywhere

Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill is a tough MMA battle with contrasting styles and a touch of history. Both fighters are coming off of tough losses, and can’t afford to take another if they want to rise to contention. Hill’s tough kickboxing background brings tough striking against Waterson’s Karate take-downs and grappling.

You can see history in the making as a Black woman headlines a UFC event for the first time with Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill in UFC Fight Night Vegas 10 exclusively on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or as part of the Disney Bundle.

When is UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill?

UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill is broadcasting on Saturday, September 12 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 10 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 1 a.m. British time.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill live stream in the U.S.?

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill exclusively on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Waterson and Hill. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 5 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Michelle Waterson (17-8) vs. Angela Hill (12-8) • Ottman Azaitar (12-0) vs. Khama Worthy (16-6) • Roxanne Modafferi (24-18) vs. Andrea Lee (11-4) • Ed Herman (26-14) vs. Mike Rodriguez (11-4) • Billy Quarantillo (14-2) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-3) Prelims • Matt Schnell (14-5) vs. Tyson Nam (19-11-1) • Julia Avila (8-1) vs. Sijara Eubanks (6-4) • Matt Frevola (8-1-1) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (10-2) • Bobby Green (26-10-1) vs. Alan Patrick (15-2) • Brok Weaver (15-5) vs. Frank Camacho (22-9) • Bryan Barberena (14-7) vs. Anthony Ivy (8-3) • Sabina Mazo (8-1) vs. Justine Kish (7-2)

Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson (17-8) is the eighth ranked Women’s Strawweight fighter, but this popular former model needs to get back on the winning track fast. Waterson was 13-4 when she won on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2015 to enter the UFC. However she’s lost four of her last seven fights, including her last two bouts.

Waterson’s fight against Joanna Jędrzejczyk showed she has the heart and skills to contend, but without beating the best she can’t rise to a title shot. She has to hope for an impressive win over another ranked fighter that can springboard her back into the mix atop the division.

Angela “Overkill” Hill (12-8) is the thirteenth ranked Women’s Strawweight fighter, and she’s been busy trying to make the most of her second stint in the UFC. She first joined the promotion in 2015, and she quickly lost two straight fights including a first round submission by “Thug” Rose Namajunas.

After a short stint in the Invicta promotion, Hill returned to UFC to stay and she’s been a tough out since. This fight marks the first time that a Black woman has headlined a UFC fight, so Hill is making history win, lose or draw.

Where can I watch Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill begins at 10 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill live stream

UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 253 Adesanya vs. Costa on Sept. 25.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill live stream cost?