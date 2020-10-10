Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen: How to watch UFC Fight Night Island 5 from anywhere

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen is the main event of UFC Fight Island 5, and these two top ranked Bantamweight fighters want more than just a victory. Moraes wants a shot at the new champion, after his loss to the old champ last year. Sandhagen wants to restart his winning streak, after having it snapped this summer.

You can see who gets what they want in Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen in UFC Fight Island 5 exclusively on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or as part of the Disney Bundle.

When is UFC Fight Night: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen?

UFC Fight Island 5: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen is broadcasting on Saturday, October 10 from the UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.. This Fight Night Main Card is available on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 10 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 1 a.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen exclusively on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Moraes and Sandhagen. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

UFC Fight Island 5: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 5 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) vs. Cory Sandhagen (12-2) • Edson Barboza (20-9) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (16-4) • Ben Rothwell (38-12) vs. Marcin Tybura (19-6) • Markus Perez (12-3) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (14-2) • Tom Aspinall (8-2) vs. Alan Baudot (8-1) • Youssef Zalal (10-2) vs. Ilia Topuria (8-0) Prelims • Tom Breese (11-2) vs. KB Bhullar (8-0) • Chris Daukaus (9-3) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (8-0) • Impa Kasanganay (8-0) vs. Joaquin Buckley (10-3) • Ali AlQaisi (8-4) vs. Tony Kelley (6-2) • Giga Chikadze (10-2) vs. Omar Morales (10-0) • Tracy Cortez (7-1) vs. Stephanie Egger (5-1) • Bruno Silva (10-4-2) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (10-1)

Marlon “Magic” Moraes (23-6-1) is the top ranked contender in the Bantamweight division, and he’d love to get another chance at the title against the newly crowned champion. Moraes faced the previous champion Henry Cejudo last summer, and he lost by a third round knockout. However, Cejudo is gone now, having vacated his titles and retired so the former WSOF champion would obviously like a chance to face the man who claimed that vacant belt, Petr Yan.

Moraes beat another top ten contender last December, so either he or second ranked contender Aljamain Sterling should be next for Yan. Moraes needs to take down Sandhagen to keep the pressure on UFC boss Dana White to give him the next title crack.

Cory “The Sandman” Sandhagen (12-2) is the fourth ranked Bantamweight contender, but hes likely to fall if he loses to another top contender. Sandhagen was just submitted by Aljamain Sterling in the first round of their bout at UFC 250, which ended his 5-0 unbeaten streak in the UFC. That loss was doubly bad for Sandhagen as UFC president Dana White called the fight a title eliminator.

That means Sandhagen won’t immediately be up next for Yan even if he beats the top contender in the octagon. However, Sandhagen can only start a new winning streak with one fight, and this big challenge gives him a big opportunity.

Where can I watch Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Island 5 Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen begins at 10 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Island 5: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen live stream

UFC Fight Island 5: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje on October 24.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Island 5: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Island 5: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen live stream cost?