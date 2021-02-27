Rozenstruik vs. Gane live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 20 from anywhere

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane live stream is the second straight weekend of a heavyweight main event showdown, and MMA fans are pumped to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 20 online tonight. Rozenstruik has been nearly perfect, and his one wrong move against a top rival means he’s here fighting for position instead of prepping for a title fight. Gane has been perfect and this young fighter believes he is ready for his biggest test yet. This is yet another fight building momentum for the big heavyweight title fight next month, and the winner here could be among the names called out by that winner.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane is broadcasting on Saturday, February 27 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available exclusively on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at midnight British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane exclusively on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Rozenstruik and Gane. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

UFC Fight Night Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 6 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane • Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev • Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva • Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera • Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder • Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom Prelims • Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises • Alexis Davis vs. Savina Mazo • Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence • Dustin Jacoby vs. Maxim Grishin

Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik (11-1) is the fourth ranked contender in the heavyweight division, and he’s still stinging from the one loss that’s kept him from a title shot so far. He has high quality knockout wins over big names in the UFC game, including Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos. However in between those two fights, Rozenstruik faced number one ranked contender Francis Ngannou and it did not go well for him. Ngannou housed Rozenstruik, delivering a knockout punch just twenty seconds into the fight.

Beyond that one moment, Rozenstruik has looked every bit the top contender in his MMA career. He had four fights in 2019, running the table for a clean 4-0 and he likely would have been more active in 2020 had it not been for the pandemic. His fight against Ngannou was twice delayed before it was eventually held at UFC 249 in May. The Heavyweight rankings are due for a shake up with Ngannou about to face the champion Stipe Miocic and third ranked contender Curtis Blaydes recent loss to Derrick Lewis. If Rozenstruik can impress in a win here, he could find himself with a top two ranking soon.

Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane (7-0) is the seventh ranked heavyweight contender, which is quite the accomplishment considering he has only had four fights in the UFC. He already has a Performance of the Night bonus win, and a notable win over Junior dos Santos just two months ago. Now he takes his biggest step up yet by taking on a top five ranked heavyweight.

Like his opponent, Gane saw his schedule for last year absolutely wrecked by the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic. He had multiple fights postponed and cancelled, including expected bouts against two other top ranked fighters. As a result he went an entire year without fighting until his win back in December of 2020 finally saw his return to the octagon. He didn’t show any rust then, so it will be interesting to see if he can score a submission upset over the highly regarded Rozenstruik.

Where can I watch Rozenstruik vs. Gane in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 20 Rozenstruik vs. Gane live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Rozenstruik vs. Gane begins at 11 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane live stream

UFC Fight Night Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya on March 6.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane live stream cost?