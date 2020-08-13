Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox live stream: How to watch MLB on ESPN+

Today's Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox live stream will prove one thing, for sure: The Sox have got to find a way out of the divisional cellar.

We're 18 games (more or less) into the truncated COVID-19 season, with divisional play the name of the game. And going in to the Aug. 13 game in Boston — the final in this four-game series — the Rays have managed to keep the first-place Yankees within sight. The Sox, meanwhile, are looking up at everyone.

The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern and will be available on ESPN+.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 5.56 ERA) is looking to pick up his first win on the season. He'll be going up against Boston's Kyle Hart, who's making his major-league debut in this game. He had a 3.52 ERA in 2019 between his time with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Rays (11-8) have been hot in the AL East, winning five straight going into Wednesday's game in Boston and picking up seven of their last 10. Boston, meanwhile, lost three straight going into Wednesday and won just three of their last 10.

