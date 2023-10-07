How to watch Ireland vs Scotland: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online

It's winner-takes-all (with some caveats) at Stade de France on Saturday, as Pool B heavyweights Ireland and Scotland face off for a place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. The permutations are many and convoluted, but the odds are stacked against Scotland, who need to win by eight points – and deny Andy Farrell's men a bonus point – to qualify at the expense of Ireland. However, one potential outcome of Ireland vs Scotland would suit both teams very nicely...

Ireland vs Scotland in the Rugby World Cup is airing for FREE in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service, and in Ireland via Virgin Media Player. But don't worry if you're abroad while the games are playing, because you can watch Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

Ireland (14 points) are currently second in the pool behind South Africa (15 points), whose fate also depends on the result of this match, with Scotland (10 points) in third. The likelihood is that it'll be either Ireland or Scotland that joins the Springboks in the latter stages of the tournament, though one scenario – albeit an unlikely one – would see both Ireland and Scotland go through together, dumping out the reigning champions in the process.

For that to transpire, Scotland would have to win by at least 21 points while allowing Ireland a bonus point. In that instance, Gregor Townsend's men would top the pool, and Ireland would gazump South Africa on the head-to-head rule.

Townsend rested Finn Russell and Duhan van der Merwe in preparation of this clash, and they'll need all the strength, guts and power they can muster in order to stand a chance against this formidable Irish unit. Not only have they won 12 of their last 13 encounters with Scotland, they also look every inch the standout team at the tournament.

If you're a keen rugby union fan, you likely want to know how to watch Ireland vs Scotland. We've got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch Ireland vs Scotland – along with every other game – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15 pm ahead of the 8 pm kick-off.

If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details.

ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in Ireland for free

If you're fortunate enough to live in Ireland then you can enjoy every single minute of the Ireland vs Scotland live stream for FREE.

The game will be broadcast on the free-to-air channel Virgin Media 1 and you can access a live stream via Virgin Media Player if you live within the broadcaster's coverage area. Coverage starts at 7 pm IST, with kick-off at 8 pm IST.

If you're going to be abroad for the Ireland vs Scotland game and want to carry on watching your regular service, you'll need a VPN such as ExpressVPN. We'll explain exactly what you need to do below.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcaster is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including Ireland vs Scotland, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

You can sign in to Peacock, which starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Ireland vs Scotland live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport is showing every single game – including Ireland vs Scotland. The match kicks off on Sunday, October 8 at 6 am AEST, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing all of the Australian team's games (and the final, whether or not the Wallabies make it), and they'll also be streaming on 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Ireland vs Scotland live stream from Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Group stage

Friday, September 22

Group D: Argentina vs Samoa

Saturday, September 23

Group B: South Africa vs Ireland

Group C: Georgia vs Portugal

Group D: England vs Chile

Sunday, September 24

Group B: Scotland vs Tonga

Group C: Wales vs Australia

Wednesday, September 27

Group A: Uruguay vs Namibia

Thursday, September 28

Group D: Japan vs Samoa

Friday, September 29

Group A: New Zealand vs Italy

Saturday, September 30

Group B: Scotland vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Georgia

Group D: Argentina vs Chile

Sunday, October 1

Group B: South Africa vs Tonga

Group C: Australia vs Portugal

Thursday, October 5

Group A: New Zealand vs Uruguay

Friday, October 6

Group A: France vs Italy

Saturday, October 7

Group B: Ireland vs Scotland

Group C: Wales vs Georgia

Group D: England vs Samoa

Sunday, October 8

Group B: Tonga vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Portugal

Group D: Japan vs Argentina

Knockout stage

Saturday, October 14

QF1: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up

QF2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up

Sunday, October 15

QF3: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up

QF4: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up

Friday, October 20

SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

Saturday, October 21

SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? There are 20 teams partaking in the Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. Chile makes its debut to the tournament this year, knocking out the United States and Canada in its successful qualification tournament.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile