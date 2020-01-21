How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Sling TV in 2020

Source: Sling (Image credit: Sling)

Super Bowl LIV has finally arrived and it's sure to be the biggest live sports event of the entire year. So if you have Sling TV, or you are thinking about signing up, you'll want to know if you can watch Super Bowl LIV on Sling TV .

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and all of the Super Bowl 2020 events will be broadcast on Fox.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl online with Sling TV, you will need the Sling Blue plan. Sling TV offers live streaming of popular TV channels with three main options: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange + Blue. Live streams of local Fox channels that will have the Super Bowl are a part of Sling Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue, but they are not available with just Sling Orange.

You should make sure to check your local channels on Sling TV to make sure that your local Fox channel is included.

Once you are signed up for Sling TV, all that is left for you to do is flip to your local Fox to watch Super Bowl LIV. Install the Sling TV app on your favorite mobile or streaming device. Then you can use either the Sling TV Grid Guide or Channels Guide to find your local Fox station. The Sling TV guide only goes up to a week in advance, so you will have to wait until Feb. 26 before you can set your recording for Super Bowl LIV.

